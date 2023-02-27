Introduction

Millionaire Statistics: Every one of us has at least once in our lifetime dream of becoming a millionaire in life. But becoming a millionaire is not an easy path, everyone has to stand out in their struggling period of life that’s when they get to know the real value of money. As they say, money doesn’t grow on the tree, which is true in the case of people who wish for bundles of cash without doing anything.

In this millionaire statistics, we will have a look into some general statistics, and further statistics divided by demographic, industry, region, and country to gain more knowledge.

Editor’s Choice

According to Millionaire statistics, 40% of rich people pay taxes.

79% of millionaires earned this prestige without any inheritance.

There are around 21,951,000 millionaires in the United States of America resulting in 39.1% overall.

Around the world, there are 56.1 million millionaires.

It is expected that countries such as India, Brazil, and Africa will experience a growth in the number of millionaires by more than cent percent with 105%, 115%, and 173% respectively.

Who are Millionaires?

A millionaire is a person who has a net worth or assets of more than 1 million in the country’s currency. According to the currency, the ranking of being a millionaire may change. But commonly, the person’s net worth is counted in US dollars. The number of millionaires is low compared to other populations in each country. As of 2021, a million dollars is calculated as $1900 = $32.6 million.

Top 10 Millionaires in The Year 2023

Bernard Arnault is a 73-year-old man residing in Paris with a net worth of $192 billion having ownership in the company LVMH. Elon Musk is a 51-year-old man residing in Texas having a net worth of $187 billion with an owned company named Tesla. Jeff Bezos the owner of Amazon, is living in Washington. His company has a net worth of $121 billion. He is 59 years old. Bill gates are the owner of Microsoft with a net worth of $117 billion. He is a 68-year-old man living in Washington. Warren Buffet owns Berkshire Hathway whose net worth is $108 billion. He lives in Nebraska and currently aged 92 years. Larry Ellison is a 79-year-old man living in Hawaii, and currently the owner of Oracle company having a net worth of $102 billion. Steve Ballmer owns Los Angeles Clippers company whose net worth is $92.1 billion. He is 66 years old and lives in Washington. Larry Page, Google’s co-founder and one of the world’s wealthiest men, holds the Eighth spot on the list with his fortune of $88.6 billion. Carlos Slim Helu is a Mexican billionaire and philanthropist with a net worth of $84.9 billion. Sergey Bin is a co-founder of Alphabet, the holding company that owns Google, the world’s largest search-engine operator, WWith a net worth of $84.8 billion



General Millionaire Statistics

Out of these people who are millionaires only 88% are graduates.

62% of millionaires have graduated from government or public schools.

Only 8% of millionaires went to high-paid private schools.

As per the millionaire statistics, 52% have a master’s degree.

79% of millionaires earned this prestige without any inheritance.

40% of the rich people pay taxes.

On average, a millionaire may go bankrupt up to 3 times.

Considering the overall world population, 1% of these are millionaires.

Today, of people who are rich, 22% of these grew up in upper-class families while 78% grew up in middle-class or poor families.

74% of wealthy people are satisfied with their work-life balance.

(source: finmasters.com)

Considering the millionaires around the world, out of these 40% of rich people own one property.

While 19% of the wealthy people have two properties owned.

Around 8% and 4% of wealthy people own three and four properties respectively.

While 8.5% of these people have more than 5 properties in their names.

Millionaire Statistics By Habits

63% of millionaire people listen to podcasts and audiobooks and 85% read 2 books every month.

75% of millionaires exercise 30 minutes every day.

20% of the millionaires are retirees while the remaining 80% are extremely rich people who go to work every day.

67% of rich people watch television for less than 60 minutes.

In order to become a millionaire, around 86% of people give 50 hours and more every week into work.

As per the millionaire statistics, 62% of wealthy people plan their wealth using financial planners.

Millionaire Statistics By Country

As of 2021, Malaysia had 70,000 millionaires.

As per the millionaire statistics, Switzerland ranked on top with 16.4% of overall rich people followed by Luxembourg and Iceland.

In the year 2021, Singapore recorded 526.4 thousand rich people with more than 1 million net worth.

Indonesia recorded around 82,000 millionaires in the year 2021.

(source: Statista)

As of the year 2021, there were 177 millionaires in India.

Mumbai recorded a total number of 255 millionaires whereas New Delhi has a total of 167.

Similarly, other states in India recorded various numbers of millionaires -Bengaluru (85), Hyderabad (56), Chennai (43), Ahmedabad (42), Kolkata (36), Pune (31), Surat (18), and Dubai (16).

(source: credit-suisse.com)

As per the millionaire statistics, as of 2021, Chinese Taipei – Taiwan had 1% of overall millionaires.

Similarly, with the 1% of millionaire percentage, other countries are India, Sweden, and Hong Kong SAR.

There were around 5 countries with 2% of millionaires such as Spain, Italy, Korea, Netherlands, and Switzerland.

Other countries with various percentages are Australia (4%), Canada (4%), Germany (4%), France (5%), the UK (5%), Japan (5%), China (10%), USA (39%) and other countries with overall 10%.

(source: credit-suisse.com)

The above chart explains the total number of millionaires according to the country as well as region as of the year 2021. Further statistics explain the change in the percentage of richest people by the year 2026 in the similar mentioned countries and regions.

According to millionaire statistics, the United States of America will experience a positive change in the number of millionaires by 13% resulting in 27,664 by the year 2026.

Similarly, other top 10 countries are also forecasted to gain positive change with China 12,197 (97%), Japan 4,790 (42%), United Kingdom 4,672 (64%), France 3,943 (41%), Germany 3,386 (26%), Canada 3,354 (46%), Australia 2,941 (35%), Italy 1,672 (18%), and Korea 2,059 (60%).

It is expected that countries such as India, Brazil, and Africa will experience a growth in the number of millionaires by more than cent percent with 105%, 115%, and 173% respectively.

Millionaire Statistics By Demographics

As per Millionaire Statistics, on average in the list of top 100 richest persons, earned their initial $1 million at the of 37.

33% of the women in the United States of America are millionaires.

On average, men keep $1 million to use after retirement.

Men who are millionaires retire by the age of 59.3 on average.

Around the world, women who are the richest in the globe retire by the age of 58.5.

There are 327 females who are billionaires under the age of 30.

The average of millionaires is 57 years.

According to millionaire statistics, 87.1% of millionaires are male.

Millionaire Statics By Region

(Source: credit-suisse.com)

According to millionaire statistics, in the year 2021, there were around 21,565,053 millionaires with 1- 5 million net worth in North America with an overall percentage of 39.8.

Similarly, there were 28.3% of millionaires in Europe in the same category of net worth. Whereas other regions recorded a percentage by Asia pacific (18.2%), China (10.3%), Lain America (1.5%), India (1.3%), and Africa (0.6%).

Accordingly, there were various percentages of millionaires observed in the year 2021 as stated by millionaire statistics with various net worth groups.

The total number of millionaires around the world with a 1 million to 5 million net worth is 54,125,614.

Millionaires with 5 million to 10 million net worth considering the regions such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, India, Africa, and China are 5,370,954 in total.

Furthermore, millionaires with a net worth of 10 million to 50 million and 50 million to 100 million are 2,722,608 and 1,79,686 respectively around the globe.

According to Millionaire statistics, there are around 77,425 millionaires with a net worth of 100 million to 500 million.

Millionaires with a net worth of more than 500 million are overall 7,068.

Millionaire Statistics By Industry

The finance and investment industries have the greatest number of rich people.

By Youtube

Name Net Worth (2022) YouTube Channel jay Jeon $460 million CoComelon Jeffree Star $200 million Jeffreestar Ryan Kaji $100 million Ryan’s World Jimmy Donaldson $60 million MrBeast Logan Paul $45 million Logan Paul Richard Tyler Blevnis $40 million PewDiePie Mark Edward Fischbach $35 million Mrkipiler Daniel Middleton $35 million DanTDM Jake Paul $30 million Jake Paul Olajide Olatunji $25 million KSI James Charles $22 million James Charles David Dobrik $20 million David Dobrik Ethan Klein $20 million h3h3productions Stevin John $16 million Blippi

(source: edudwar.com)

YouTube is one of the largest social media networks which allows people to earn money by uploading on the platform. As of 2022, the above chart explains the top 10 YouTubers with the highest income around the globe.

Jay Jeon is the highest YouTube income earner with a net worth of $460 million a year. He owns a Cocomelon channel.

Other than Jay Jeon’s channel, there are various people with the following numbers Jeffree Star -$ 200 million (Channel- Jeffreestar), Ryan Kaji – $100 million (Channel- Ryan’s world), Jimmy Donaldson – $60 million (Channel MrBeast), Logan Paul -$45 million (Channel -Logan Paul), Richard Tyler Blevins – $40 million (Channel -Ninja), Felix Kjellberg $ 40 million (channel PewDiePie), Mark Edward Fischbach – $35 million (Channel -Markiplier), Daniel Middleton – $35 million (Channel – DanTDM), and Jake Paul- $30 million (Channel- Jake Paul).

Millionaire Statistics By Actors

Richest Actor in the World 2022 Net Worth (2022) Nationality jerry Seinfeld $1 Billion United States Tyler Perry $1 Billion United States Dwayne Johnson $800 million United States Shah Rukh Khan $770 million India Tom Cruise $600 million United States Jackie Chan $520 million Hong Kong George Clooney $500 million United States Robert de Niro $500 million United States Arnold Schwarzenegger $450 million Austria, United States Kevin Hart $450 million United States

(source: edudwar.com)

As per the above chart, there are the top 10 actors are millionaires of different nationalities. Majorly, the United States has more than any country.

Here are the top 10 richest actors with millions of net worth: Jerry Seinfeld – $1 billion (USA), Tyler Perry- $1 billion (USA), Dwayne Johnson -$800 million (USA), Shah Rukh Khan- $770 million (India), Tom Cruise -$600 million (USA), Jackie Chan -$520 million (Hong Kong), George Clooney -$ 500 million (USA), Robert De Niro – $500 million (USA), Arnold Schwarzenegger $450 million (USA), and Kevin Hart – $450 million (USA).

Millionaire Statistics By Sports

(source: edudwar.com)

The top 10 Sports persons with millions and billions of net worth are Michael Jordan- $2.2 billion (Basketball, USA), Vince McMahon – $1.6 billion (Wrestling, USA), ion Tiriac- $1.5 billion (Tennis, Ice hockey, Romania), Anna Kasprzak – $1 billion (Dressage riding, Denmark), Tiger Woods- $800 (Golf, USA), Eddie Jordan $600 million (Motor racing, Ireland), Junior Bridgeman – $600 million (Basketball, USA), Lionel Messi – $600 million (Football, Argentina), Magic Johnson – $600 million (Basketball, USA), and Michael Schumacher $600 million (Motor racing, Germany).

As per the millionaire statistics, the overall millionaires have American nationality.

Conclusion

Nowadays, becoming a millionaire is tough because the world is facing a recession. Companies are eighter cutting down on the employees or reducing the net salary. Even after this, prices of daily needed items are increasing. But if you think in a positive way, you don’t need to stress out about such things. Increase your money-saving techniques, and invest money in properties or banks. Follow a healthy lifestyle. Don’t ever get stuck in bad thoughts. And if you ever say that I am not at the age where I can become a millionaire, then read the list of Top 10 millionaires around the world again. All of them are above 50 years. It’s never too late to start something new.

FAQ . What are the five habits of millionaires? Millionaires around the world strictly follow the routine. They focus on exercise and plan their future with appropriate steps. Such people have control over their minds and are punctual and disciplined about all things in their life. When a person is called a millionaire? If a person has at least a net worth of $1,000,000 then that person is called as a millionaire. Who is the youngest millionaire in history? Bill gates is the youngest billionaire in history, aged 31 years. Should you have a multi-income source to become a millionaire? There’s no such set of rules to become a millionaire. You only need to have a stable and better income source with appropriate money-saving and investment techniques.