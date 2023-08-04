Video Game Industry Statistics By Revenue and Number Of Players
Updated · Aug 04, 2023
Introduction
Video Game Industry Statistics: The reports say that the video gaming industry is expected to reach $583.69 billion by the end of 2030. After the technological development desktops, laptops as well as mobile have become much more compatible for playing video games of advanced levels. As of 2022, some video games are doing great across the entertainment world such as Elden Ring, Neon White, Tunic, Marvel Snap, Splatoon 3, Nobody Saves the World, Stary, etc. These Video Game Industry Statistics include important insights from several aspects that will provide light on how the video gaming industry is enhancing with each passing year.
Editor’s Choice
- As of 2023, in the segment of video games, the average revenue per user is expected to be $88.
- The largest market of the video gaming industry is recently captured by North America which is expected to be $67.53 billion in 2023 and by the end of 2025, it is supposed to be $80.9 billion.
- In 2022 the revenue generated by the market video gaming sector was $220.79 billion
- Whereas, the number of global video gaming players was 3.03 billion by the end of 2022, which has reduced from last year.
- As of 2022 the highest number of players was available China in which resulted in 742.19 million and the highest market earned by the United States was $56.84 billion.
- As of 2023, the top regions of video gaming market revenue were North America= $67.5 billion, Far East= $64.7 billion, and Western Europe = $53.78 billion.
- The bestselling video game by the end of 2022 was Mario Kart 8 Deluxe and the sales rate was accounted to 45.33 million
- According to Entertainment Software Association, in the United States, 79% of video game players were adults.
Video Gaming Industry Facts
- As of reports in 2022, Play Station Plus has accounted for 47.4 million subscribers playing video games across the world.
- The video gaming industry between 2022 and 2030 is expected to enhance by 10% CAGR.
- In 2022, the revenue earned by the global video game industry was more than $200 billion.
- Online video game players under 18 years old were 2/3rd in the United States.
- Over the total U.S. population, around 54.2% of gamers were digital gamers in 2022.
- It is predicted by almost 24% of video game developers that by the end of 2025, the number of mobile game players will be enhanced.
- As of 2023, the ad revenue of mobile video games is expected to enhance by 10% resulting in $6.28 million.
- Spending on video game products in 2022 by U.S. consumers was $55.5 billion which has decreased from last year.
- In terms of generating the highest annual revenue, the world’s highest publisher in 2022 was Tencent.
- Over the world, around 90% of all video games were sold by digital downloads.
- In the U.S. approximately 270,000 employees were working in the video games industry in 2022.
- By the end of 2023, video game players’ count is expected to be 3 billion.
- Video games are mostly played by males around 59% and the female percentage stands between 38% – 48%.
Benefits Of Video Games
(Image Source: theesa.com)
- As per the survey of 2022, around 93% of video games enable fun and entertainment.
- 91% have provided mental stimulation.
- 89% have provided stress relief.
- 81% have inspired people across the world.
- 73% helped to teach kids how to win and lose healthily.
General Statistics
- According to Statista, the global subscription of video games in 2022 was worth $7.8 billion and in 2023 the subscription worth is expected to increase by $700 million.
- In 2023 revenue generated by video game consoles is supposed to be $21.24 billion and over $20 billion in 2022 across the globe.
- According to Gower Street Analytics, the video gaming industry has generated more revenue than the music and movies industry with more than $200 billion.
- To date, there are more than 50,000 video games available on Steam.
- In the 1st quarter of 2022, in mobile video game downloads, Google Play Store with 12.1 billion downloads was dominating the Apple Play Store with only 2.3 billion downloads.
- Revenue earned by online video gaming platforms was increased by $2.56 billion and it is expected to be $33 billion in 2027.
- According to Entertainment Software Association, in the United States children playing video games with their parents was 55%.
- In 2022, 66% of Americans played video games which is around 215.5 million people.
- Over the world, 87% believed that there is a video game for every people.
(Source: theesa.com)
Video Gaming Industry Statistics By Revenue
(Reference: bankmycell.com)
- In 2022 the revenue generated by the market video gaming sector was $220.79 billion
- As of 2023, it is expected to be $249.32 billion in revenue earned from global players.
- The revenue in coming years is expected to increase in 2024 = $281.53 billion, 2025 = $317.91 billion, 2026 = $358.99 billion, 2027 = $405.37 billion, 2028 = $457.75 billion, 2029 = $516.90 billion, and 2030 = $583.96 billion
Video Games Revenue Share by Region
- As of 2023, the top regions of video gaming market revenue were North America= $67.5 billion, Far East= $64.7 billion, and Western Europe = $53.78 billion.
- Whereas, by the end of the year 2025, the revenue rate is expected to be enhanced in North America with $13.4 billion, the Far East = 78.4 billion, and Western Europe = $77.4 billion.
- If calculated in percentage, the Asia-Pacific region was holding 49%, the American region at 30%, the Europe region at 17%, and the Middle East and Africa at 4%.
2022 Earnings of Video Gaming Companies
- Tencent = $8,294 million
- Sony = $4,241 million
- Apple = $3,646 million
- Microsoft = $2,909 million
- NetEase = $2,510 million
- Google = $2,413 million
- Electronic Arts = $1,904 million
- Nintendo = $1,809 million
- Activision Blizzard = $1,631 million
- Take-Two Interactive = $1,219 million
- Bandai Namco Entertainment = $906 million
- Sea Group = $893 million
- Nexon = $847 million
- Playtika = $629 million
- Netmarble = $584 million
- 37 Interactive = $564 million
- Squsre Enix = $552 million
- Embracer Group = $533 million
- Roblox = $518 million
- Ubisoft = $498 million
- CyberAgent = $476 million
- NCSoft = $472 million
- Konami = $451 million
- Warner Bros. Entertainment = $396 million
- Century Huatong Group = $390 million.
Top-Selling Video Games by State as of March 31, 2022
- Mario Kart 8 Deluxe = 45.33 million
- Animal Crossing: New Horizons = 38.64 million
- Super Smash Bros. Ultimate = 28.17 million
- The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild = 26.55 million
- Pokémon Sword and Shield = 24.27 million
- Super Mario Odyssey = 23.5 million
- Super Mario Party = 17.78 million
- Pokémon Brilliant Diamond & Shining Pearl = 14.65 million
- Pokémon: Let’s Go, Pikachu! & Let’s Go, Eevee! = 14.53 million
- Ring Fit Adventure = 14.09 million
Video Game Revenue By Subscription
(Reference: helplama.com)
- As of 2022, consumer spending revenue on video game subscriptions was $7,467.7 million.
- In 2023 the subscription revenue rate is expected to be $8,542.9 million.
- By the end of 2024, the revenue rate is expected to be $9,712.3 million and by 2025 it will be $11,099.1 million.
Video Gaming Statistics by Number Of Players
(Reference: bankmycell.com)
- In 2022 the number of global video gaming players was 3.03 billion, which has reduced from last year.
- As of 2023, the number of players is expected to be 3.26 billion over the world.
- In the coming years, number of players is going to increase in this industry which is expected to be 3.45 billion in 2024, 3.57 billion in 2025, 3.69 billion in 2026, and 3.8 billion in 2027.
Number of Video Game Players’ Statistics by Countries
- As of 2022 the highest number of players was available China in which resulted in 742.19 million.
- The United States = 197.16 million
- Brazil = 100.74 million
- Japan =78.1 million
- Germany = 49.76 million
- France = 39.34 million
- The United Kingdom = 39.1 million
- South Korea = 33.8 million
- Italy = 37.64 million
- Canada = 21.91 million
Video Gaming Industry Market Share by Countries
(Reference: bankmycell.com)
- As of 2022, the highest market was earned by the United States with $56.84 billion.
- China = $50.78 billion
- Japan = 42.1 billion
- South Korea = $13.37 billion
- United Kingdom = $6.41 billion
- Germany = $5.14 billion
- France = 3.58 billion
- Canada = $3.53 billion
- Italy = $2.04 billion
- Brazil = $1.63 billion
Video Gaming Statistics By Demographics
Video Gaming Statistics By Age
- According to Entertainment Software Association, in the United States, 79% of video game players were adults by the end of 2022.
- Under 18 years players have covered a proportion of gamers by 70%
- 18 – 34 years players by 38%
- 35 – 54 years players = 26%
- 55 – 64 years players = 9%
- Above 65 years players accounted for 6%
- Around 64% of adult video game players were regular in the United States.
- In 2022, across the world 18 – 24 years: male = 8%, female = 2%; 24 – 44 years: male = 47%, female = 12%; and above 45 years and above: male = 2%, female = 28%.
Statistics by Gender
(Source: gamequitters.com)
Video Games Statistics By Ethnicity
- In 2022, Caucasian players across the world = 67%
- Hispanic players = 15%
- African players = 12%
- Asian players = 5%
- Others = 3%
Video Game Player’s Statistics by Device Used
(Reference: helplama.com)
- In February 2022: Desktop/Laptops = 94.2 million people, Digital consoles = 97.8 million people, and Mobile phones = 162.9 million people.
- By the end of 2022: 70% of people played on Smartphones, 52% played on consoles, 43% played on PC, 26% played on tablets, 7% played on VR devices, 36% played on mobile and console, 32% played both on mobile and PC, 23% played on PC and console, and 20% played on mobile, PC, and console.
- As of 2023: Desktop/Laptop = 92.7 million people, Digital console = 96.9 million people, and Mobile phone = 165.3 million people
- By the end of 2026: Desktop/Laptop = 89.3 million people, Digital console = 95.6 million people, and Mobile phone = 172.5 million people.
Building Community Statistics Through Video Games
- Enabled new friendships and relationships = 83%
- Met good friends, spouse, and others = 46%
- Met new people and allowed to stay connected with friends = 61%
- Helped in developing deeper relationships with others = 55%
- Promotes social interaction = 78%
- Stabilized existing relationship = 72%
Global Most Played Video Game by Type
(Source: airserverapp.com)
- In 2022, according to Statista, the most played video games in the world were casual single player which is followed by first-person shooter games with 74.2% and casual multiplayer games with 73.6%
- Most played casual single-player games are Candy Crush, PUBG, Fortnite, and Clash of Clans.
- The above games were played by 92-93% mostly in India, China, and Vietnam.
Conclusion
As of now after completing the article on Video Gaming Industry Statistics it can be easily stated that this industry is earning higher revenue than other entertainment industries across the world. There are variations types of video games that are engaging and immersive which resulted in attracting lots of people across the world in recent years.
Playing video games includes both positive and negative impacts on people but revenue of this industry is enhancing enormously in 2023. This article includes many different stunning statistics about the video gaming industry that will help in enabling a better understanding of different games and gamers.
Sources
FAQ.
As of 2023, the market size of this industry is expected to raise by $245.10 billion and by the end of 2028 it will be $376.08 billion.
The 5 major video gaming industry market leaders are Sony Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, Apple Inc, Google LLC, and Bandai Namco Entertainment Inc.
Across the world Asia Pacific is holding the largest market share as well as fastest growing region in video gaming industry by the end of 2023.
Barry is a lover of everything technology. Figuring out how the software works and creating content to shed more light on the value it offers users is his favorite pastime. When not evaluating apps or programs, he's busy trying out new healthy recipes, doing yoga, meditating, or taking nature walks with his little one.