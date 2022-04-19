80+ Virtual Reality Statistics 2022 – Number of Users, Marketing and Gaming Statistics

The term Virtual Reality (VR) has come into existence in the 1980s, since then it has left an impression on several aspects of life. It is a simulated experience that is different or at times quite similar to the real world. It develops a sensory experience for people such as sight, taste, touch, smell, or hearing. VR is one of the fastest-growing industries at present offering plenty of applications apart from entertainment. Here we have come up with a few latest virtual reality statistics to understand the scale of its growth. These data will prove that the tech industry is here to stay.

Key Virtual Reality Statistics

171 million people across the world use virtual reality in some or other form at present.

use virtual reality in some or other form at present. The worldwide VR video gaming revenue has touched $22.9 billion in 2020.

26% of trades believe that poor user experience is the main challenge for VR adoption.

The Virtual Reality market has been reached $6.2 billion in 2020 .

. Around 78% of people in the US are aware of VR technology currently.

The virtual reality market has been valued at $15.81 billion in 2021 .

. Around 5.5 million units of AR and VR devices have been estimated to be shipped in 2020.

have been estimated to be shipped in 2020. Facebook has dispatched 2 million Oculus Quest 2 units in the first quarter of 2021.

of 2021. The worldwide AR and VR market is estimated to reach $209.2 billion in 2022 .

. The virtual reality gaming market size is expected to touch $92.31 billion by 2027.

China tops the chart of biggest investors in virtual reality. The country has invested around 5.8 billion in VR technology.

11 million VR units have been expected to be sold in 2021.

have been expected to be sold in 2021. The VR gaming industry has earned about 1.1 billion in 2020 .

. Sony has been able to sell over 5 million PlayStation VR units.

The demand for standalone VR devices is expected to grow more than 16 times from 2018 to 2022 .

. As per a survey, 70% of consumers who own a VR headset have purchased a game on it.

have purchased a game on it. Experts believe that virtual reality along with augmented reality can elevate the global economy by 1.9 trillion by 2030.

Manufacturers dispatch more than 5 million VR and AR headsets per year.

Around 23 million VR and AR-related jobs will be created by 2030.

General Virtual Reality Statistics

#1. The number of virtual reality startups has grown by 14% within a year.

Due to the COVID19 pandemic, there has been a major rise in the number of VR-related startups as socializing, learning, and work from home options have become more prominent.

#2. 55% of VR consumers have admitted to being satisfied with the experience.

According to recent research, more than half of the respondents have said that they have been moderately or extremely satisfied with the VR experience.

#3. Apart from the gaming and entertainment sector, the healthcare sector is expected to experience the highest VR disruption with 38 %.

Besides gaming, healthcare, and entertainment, workforce development, manufacturing, automotive and marketing, logistics, military, and retail industries as well are expected to see major disruption by immersive technologies with 24%, 21%, 19%, 16%, 13%, and 15% disruption respectively.

#4. User experience is said to be one of the biggest barriers to VR adoption.

Virtual reality statistics show that 27% of VR industry experts say that user experience such as technical glitches and bulky hardware is a huge challenge in the growth of VR and its mass adoption.

#5. Nearly 75% of Forbes' World' Most Valuable Brands' use either VR or AR technology.

Giant tech firms like Facebook, Amazon, Intel, Apple, Sony, Google, and Microsoft are all set to overtake the VR market at the early stage of VR adoption. Facebook has employed more than 400 people to solely focus on VR.

#6. The number of VR and AR devices shipped is expected to shoot up by 68.6 million units by 2023.

VR and AR devices are expected to witness a rising demand in the next few years. AR and VR headsets are expected to see huge sales of more than 30 million units per year towards the end of 2023.

#7. VR in e-commerce can increase online shopping conversion by 17%.

VR is gaining prominence in the e-commerce industry. As per the virtual reality statistics for 2021, VR can impact consumers' buying decisions.

#8. As per VR statistics 2021, the growth of virtual reality in the engineering industry can decrease model design time by 10% and construction time by 7%.

The adoption of virtual reality will benefit the engineering industry as well. It can lead to a boost in productivity.

#9. Facebook has been touted as the world's largest vendor of VR headsets in 2020.

Facebook has dispatched 5.5 million units of VR and AR headsets. As per the virtual reality statistics, Facebook has been the market leader in terms of headset shipments contributing to 38.7% of total VR and AR shipments.

#10. Around 17.7% of people in the US have access to virtual reality technology in 2021.

As per virtual reality statistics, around 58.9 million and 93.3 million people in the US have access to VR and AR respectively.

#11. As per VR training statistics, virtual reality can reduce the risk of injury at the workplace by 43%.

39% of big companies have access to VR for training their workers in a simulated environment. High-risk workplaces hazards can be reduced via virtual reality training. It also enhances employees' proficiencies as well.

#12. Around 43.7 million people have been expected to be using augmented reality (AR) for social media in 2020 at least once a month.

The number of augmented reality users in social media forecast for 2020 has accounted for 20.8% of total users.

#13. More than half of the consumers who have tried virtual reality tools have experienced motion sickness.

Motion sickness is one of the major challenges in the growth of virtual reality and its adoption. In a survey, nearly 57.8% of people have said that they have felt motion sickness at times while trying VR. However, only 13.7% of users have experienced motion sickness frequently. 24.9% of people have said that they rarely felt motion sickness and 42.2% of people have said that they have never experienced motion sickness while using VR.

#14. Women are more prone to motion sickness as compared to men.

#15. The global consumer virtual reality market has been expected to touch $3.7 billion by the end of 2021.

#16. As per a survey of organizations, the lack of content offerings is the biggest barrier to the adoption of virtual reality.

Virtual Reality User Statistics

#17. There are 171 million people across the globe using virtual reality.

Since 2015, the number of VR users has been rising. In 2017, there have been only 6700 VR users. The number has grown up to 43000 in 2016.

#18. People in the age range of 16 to 34 years are using the technology mostly at present.

As per VR demographic statistics, 35% of VR users are in the age group of 25 to 34 years. 26% of VR users are in the age range of 35 to 44 years. 12% of VR consumers are in the age range of 45 to 54 years. However, only 6% of people who are above 55 years are familiar with VR technology.

#19. Around 58.9 million people in the United States have been using VR in 2021.

Virtual reality adoption statistics show that in 2021, there have been 58.9 million VR users and 93.3 million AR users in the US.

#20. Samsung is the most widely recognized VR brand.

Samsung's Gear VR headset has made it quite a known brand in VR technology.

#21. 78% of people in the United States are aware of virtual reality technology.

In 2015, only 45% of people in the US have been aware of the technology.

#22. 70% of consumers who own VR headsets have purchased at least one game on it.

VR is widely used for gaming. Around 70% of users who have dedicated VR headsets such as HTC Vive, Sony PlayStation VR, or Oculus Rift have purchased games on them.

#23. Only 28% of VR consumers use their VR devices daily.

Around 39% of users use their VR devices once a week. Nearly 19% of them use it once a month while 8% of consumers use their VR devices every six months and 6% of them use such devices once a year.

#24. Younger male users use VR headsets the most.

The GlobalWebIndex study of virtual reality user demographics in the US and the UK show 35% of VR users in the age range of 16 to 34 years have used a VR headset, 26% of users in the age group of 35 to 44 years have used a VR headset

#25. VR is most liked among people who are in the age range of 25 to 34 years.

As per virtual reality statistics, people who are in the age range of 25 to 34 years want to buy a VR headset.

#26. 77% of VR users wish to have more social engagement in it.

77% of people owning VR headsets surveyed in a consumer survey have said that they would like to have more social interaction with other people in VR.

#27. As per the consumer survey, 70% of VR users wish to increase their VR usage in the next year.

Due to increasing awareness about virtual reality, 38% of people have said that they wish to increase their VR usage in the coming year and 32% of VR users have said that they will increase their usage of VR little by little. Only 6% of them have said they want to reduce the amount of time they spend on VR devices.

#28. Hardware price as well is a huge barrier to the down rate of VR adoption.

54% of VR users who own high-end VR devices think that hardware cost is a huge reason why VR adoption is still limited.

#29. Around 64% of VR consumers believe it has more potential in gaming.

In a virtual reality survey, around two-thirds of users have said that gaming is a stream that will benefit from VR technology.

#30. VR has fewer than 30% of gamers.

It might be hard for gamers to adapt to VR tech due to many reasons and the price is the most regular one. A good VR setup needs a powerful computer, a headset, and a controller and the whole setup is quite costly and unaffordable for many.

#31. One in five people in the United States has tried VR.

As per the latest data, though many people have still not tried VR despite it being available widely in the country, a large number of people have tried their hands on the technology at their homes, parties, or VR arcades.

#32. As per the VR demographic stats, only 16% of women users have used a VR headset as compared to 30% of men users.

#33. The number of AR users in the US is expected to touch 95.1 million in 2022.

#34. 44% of VR users think that the technology will be quite useful in urban planning and traffic flow management.

Virtual Reality Marketing Statistics

#35. The global AR and VR market size is estimated to reach $209.2 billion in 2022.

VR revenue will contribute 36% of the sum.

#37. The annual revenue of the virtual reality market has been expected to touch $4.8 billion at the end of 2021.

As compared to 2020, the market for VR devices and apps has shot up by $1 billion in 2021. With the launch of Oculus Quest 2 and other incredible apps, the VR market has found its grip on the market.

#38. The yearly revenue of the VR market is expected to grow three times by 2024.

Experts believe the yearly revenue of the VR market will touch $12 billion by 2024.

#39. The virtual reality market is expected to grow to $20.9 million by 2025.

Earlier in 2020, the virtual reality market has been expected to touch $6.2 billion.

#40. The virtual reality market has been worth $15.81 billion in 2021.

It is considered one of the most lucrative tech branches. Experts say it is going to grow at 18% CAGR in the next seven years.

#41. The number VR related startups as well have increased 14 times within a year.

As of January 2020, the number of VR-related startups has reached 2270, it shows a major increase as compared to May 2018.

#42. VR gaming industry has earned around $1.1 billion in 2020.

People buy VR headsets solely for video games. Despite being quite expensive, the VR gaming industry has done quite well in 2020. Experts say that the VR gaming industry will be earning around 2.4 billion by 2024.

#43. China has been the biggest investor in VR and AR technology in 2020.

With a $5.8 billion investment, China has become the biggest investor in technology. The United States has secured the second position with a $5.1 billion investment in VR and AR technology.

#44. Consumer spending on VR and AR will grow up to $72 billion by 2024.

As per virtual reality statistics, consumer spending will grow exponentially.

#45. Manufacturers have shipped about 5.5 million AR and VR headsets in 2020.

Analysts estimate manufacturers will dispatch around 26 million AR and VR headsets per year by 2023.

#46. Sony has sold little more than 5 million PlayStation VR units in 2019.

As per virtual reality market statistics, Sony has sold over 5 million PlayStation VR headsets in 2019 that has made it one of the popular choices for VR gaming.

#47. The VR software market will be valued at $6.4 billion in 2022.

As per the current VR statistics, the value of the VR software market is expected to increase in the first quarter of 2022.

#48. A cosmetic company has reported exceptional growth in sales after including an AR filter.

A beauty brand known as We Make Up has designed an AR filter on its Facebook page that has made a positive impact on the brand. The company has seen a 28% growth in sales and a 7.9 % boost in brand awareness.

#49. Around 11 million VR units have been estimated to be sold by the end of 2021.

As per virtual statistics for 2021, over 11 million VR units have been expected to be sold in 2021, considering the growing interest of people in technology.

#50. The value of the virtual reality market is expected to reach $50.3 billion by 2028.

The Growth of Virtual Reality Across Many Industries

#51. Nearly 46 % of firms in manufacturing firms and automotive industries believe that VR will become mainstream in their firms in the next three years.

However, 38 % of the firms say that it will be mainstream in three to five years.

#52. 82 % of firms adopting VR and AR technology show that benefits are beyond expectation,

Increased productivity and safety are two major benefits of AR and VR technology. VR statistics show that firms that adopt VR and AR on a large scale are expected to see visible operational benefits.

#53. 97 % of students have shown interest in VR courses.

As per VR learning statistics, nearly 68 % of teachers want to implement this technology to improve their courses. 72 % of teachers want to have access to VR simulations to replicate real-life experiences related to their courses. However, only 23 % of schools have tested VR as of now despite students' huge interest in the VR technology and only 10 % of them are planning to utilize it.

#54. AR and VR adoption in the manufacturing industry majorly focuses on Repair and maintenance.

AR and VR have seen major adoption in other parts of the value chain as well design and assembly, inspection and quality assurance, and immersive training.

#55. Facebook has revealed that 60 games launched for Oculus Quest and Quest 2 have generated more than $1 million within a year VR sales for Oculus games have been shooting up since 2020.

#56. Early achievers accounts for 6 % of all VR experimenters and implementers but get more than two times the benefits as compared to other firms.

Virtual reality statistics indicate early achievers have seen a 57 % increase in productivity on average as compared to a 23 % increase in efficiency for other firms.

#57. 80 % of users are positive about experiencing branded VR strategies.

Users are more interested in trying out new formats that let them witness branded stories in a more personal way.

#58. Nearly 13 % of VR users believe that the VR experience will persuade them to shop more offline or in physical stores.

VR statistics show that the VR experience is becoming popular as a technology investment that executives can opt for convincing customers to shop more.

#59. Virtual reality statistics show that there is a rise in the rate of VR adoption in the United States.

It seems that more and more people will start using VR in the US quite soon. As per the statistics, around 25 % of internet users in the US will have access to VR by 2023 that will account for 70.2 million Americans.

#60. Around 20 % of VR users believe that a branded VR experience will make them feel more optimistic about the brand.

Only 1 % of people feel negative about the VR experience designed by a brand. While the rest of the consumers are neutral about the VR experience offered by a brand.

#61. 81 % of people who have experienced VR have told their friends and peers about it.

According to VR statistics, virtual reality is linked with high word-of-mouth marketability.

#62. 13 % of people who experience a holiday via VR try to book a trip or contact hospitality firms.

#63. After people have seen conditions in war-stricken Syria via VR, there has been a 16 % boost in donations to Amnesty International UK's donations.

#64. There has been a 190 % rise in Thomas Cook's VR-promoted New York excursion revenue.

#65. Around 51 % of Marriott's customers wish to travel to other hotels in the chain after they have seen VR travel stories from other locations.

#66. Among manufacturing firms, spending on R&D teams is the top approach for expanding AR and VR initiatives.

Virtual Reality Gaming Statistics

#67. Only 1.8 % of Steam consumers have a VR headset.

Virtual reality is yet to be a popular norm in the PC gaming world. However, it is gaining a strong foothold slowly. Steam has over 120 million users as of now; which means 2.16 million steam users own a VR headset currently.

#68. Phasmophobia is the highest selling VR game on Steam.

Since Phasmophobia has been released in September 2020, it has outshined Half Life: Alynx that has been considered the bestselling game on Steam in the VR category.

#69. Half Life- Alynx has produced $64.6 million in revenue within the first six months of its launch.

Half Life series is also one of the highest-selling VR games.

#70. Owing to its simplistic nature, Beat Saber is the highest-grossing VR game earning nearly $69.7 million.

Star Wars-inspired rhythm game Beat Saber has been the first most popular VR game offering a great way to workout to millions of players from all age groups.

#71. Oculus Quest 2 is the most liked Steam VR headset.

It accounts for 36.3 % of the market share. With the exceptional build quality and low entry cost, Oculus Quest 2 has beaten the Valve Index headset HTC VIVE in the SteamVR ecosystem.

#72. Kat Walk C is the most popular VR accessory with the highest earnings on Kickstarter.

Kat Walk C has $1.7 million in funding as well.

#73. Twitch users have watched around 17.3 million hours of VR gaming content in 2020.

Virtual Reality Business Statistics

#74. Virtual reality along with augmented reality is expected to boost the world economy by $1.9 trillion by 2030.

VR and AR statistics indicate that a wide variety of usages of the technology will affect the world economy big time in the future.

#75. Commercial applications contribute to 53 % of all VR usage.

VR technology is utilized in the commercial sector majorly.

#76. In the United States there are over 950 startups related to VR.

In the United States, hundreds of companies are working on developing new VR apps. People are findings ways and means to utilize this technology in science and entertainment.

#77. Around 85 % of VR firms in the US have active VR projects or going o launch new VR projects soon.

VR statistics indicate that projects related to virtual reality will gain a strong foothold in the US within the next two years. Developers who are working on the technology have already started testing their products.

#78. The gross domestic product (GDP) of the United States is expected to grow by $537 billion by 2030 from VR and AR adoption.

In the US, the adoption of VR and AR technology is expected to create around 2.3 million jobs.

#79. China will see an increase of $183 billion in GDP towards the end of this decade with 6.8 million job openings with the implementation of VR and AR tech.

China will have an even larger job market owing to the growth of VR and AR technology in the country.

#80. VR training can improve the success rate of employees by 70% .

A recent survey has shown VR training among employees can lead to up to a 30% increase in employee satisfaction and a 15% greater rate of retention.

#81. By the end of this decade, the VR industry will result in 23.3 million jobs.

The rising popularity of consumer and commercial virtual reality will create new jobs for people from different walks of life.

#82. Training simulation is estimated to be the most common application of VR in healthcare.

Conclusion

All the data on virtual reality mentioned above prove that it might not have made it to mainstream business yet but it is no longer a dream anymore. Experts say VR is slowly turning into the future of entertainment. Virtual reality is growing at a faster pace and soon it will be a booming industry.

FAQ . How many Virtual reality (VR) users are there? There are around 171 million VR users across the world. The US alone accounts for more than 57 million VR users as per VR statistics 2020. How many gamers use VR? Out of 171 million VR users, around 16 million people use virtual reality for gaming. How many VR headsets are expected to be sold in 2022? The forecast suggests around 14.19 million VR units will be sold in 2022. Which country uses VR technology the most? China has become the biggest investor in AR and VR in 2020 with a 5.8 billion investment in technology. Which VR headset has been sold the most? As per VR statistics, Oculus Quest 2 has seen a massive increase in sales since 2020. More than a million Oculus Quest 2 VR headsets have been sold in one quarter alone.