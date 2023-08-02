Introduction

Cable TV Subscribers Statistics: The report says that currently as of 2023, the world is having 72.2 billion Cable TV subscribers and the market growth of this industry is expected to grow by 16% of CAGR by the end of 2030 resulting in $209.01 billion. Cable TV subscribers need to pay monthly fees to their respective cable operators for enjoying television services and this system came in contact with people by the mid of 1970s. These Cable TV subscribers’ statistics include several informative aspects that are going to enhance knowledge about the declining nature of subscribers across the world.

In 2022 the number of cable TV subscribers was 76 million and by 2023 the number has decreased by 3.8 million which is expected to be 72.2 million subscribers.

The market value of cable TV across the world is $184.09 billion by the end of 2022 and is expected to reach $209.01 billion by the end of 2030.

The United States was termed as the largest market of cable TV subscribers by the end of 2022but the rate is supposed to be declining their subscriptions in the coming years because of several challenges.

As of reports in 2022, almost 53% of American TV households never had any cable subscription.

The U.S. TV cable providers have faced much subscriber loss resulting decrease of 5.9 million viewers by the end of 2022 because of increased internet TV services.

Over the globe, only 34.4% of people had paid for cable TV subscriptions.

According to cable TV subscriber statistics, only 28% of overall view time was dedicated to traditional cable TV and the rest of watch time goes to streaming.

Facts About Cable TV Subscribers

As of 2022, Comcast a sector of traditional cable TV had experienced a loss of 2 million subscribers resulting in 16.1 million subscribers; the rate of decline has increased from last year.

The major fall in cable TV subscribers across the world is expected to be observed from 2022 to 2026 with a 28% decline resulting in only 57.2 million.

The United States was having approximately 1,775 television stations with more than 5,200 cable systems.

The number of annual cable TV subscriptions has decreased by 5% across the world in 2022.

As of 2023, the largest cable TV provider in the United States is Xfinity and this channel costs 18% more expenses for TV services, types of equipment, and broadcast fees which the cable revenue has grown by 1.4% resulting in $16.4 billion.

The most watched channel in the U.S. was NBC with approximately 5,148 million viewers in the maximum number of viewers were between 18 – 49 years old, CBS = 5,144 million viewers, and ABC = 3,867 million viewers.

According to the survey, it has been observed that 45% of U.S. cable TV subscribers have canceled their subscriptions and 66% of subscribers complained about not receiving fair deals.

The growth rate of broadcast and cable TV in 2030 will be expected to be 3.9%.

General Statistics

In 2024 it is expected that the number of subscribers and unsubscribes of cable TV will turn out to be equal and by the end of the year, non-paying TV households will take over the position of paid TV households.

In 2022, the largest pay cable TV provider has lost almost 5.8 million net video subscribers across the world.

The TV penetration rate of cable and satellite is predicted to be decreased by 7% by the end of 2030.

Households by 86.72% in the United States were cable TV subscribers those were having $150,000 annual income.

In 2022, around 4.9 million subscribers around the world have cut out their cable and satellite cord which is around 10.3%

The viewing of traditional TV for media consumption was 28% and around 68% of American people have used cable TV by the end of 2022.

(Source: prnewswire.com)

Reason For Subscribing To Cable TV

As of 2022, people watched live sports = 19.50%

Entertainment events = 11.66%

Due to too slow internet connection =10.09%

Watching live news on channels such as MSNBC, CNN, Fox News channels, etc = 9.53%

Cable providers forced to get subscriptions = 8.23%

As streaming services subscriptions are too higher = 8.02%

DVR access = 6.98%

Cable connection subscriptions were free because of internet connection = 6.71%

Cable is much easier than other streaming services = 6.43%

Watched political content such as debates, trials, and hearings = 2.7%

Cable TV Household Statistics

(Reference: statista.com)

In the United States in 2022, the household users of TV subscribers were 65.1 million, and recently by 2023, the user rate is going to decrease to 60.5 million.

By the end of 2024 = 56.6 million, 2025 = 53.4 million, 2026 = 50.5 million, 2027 = 47.8 million

Cable TV Subscribers Statistics by Age

As of 2022, in the United States the cable TV subscriber aged between 18 – 37 years = 46% of cable TV subscribers.

37 – 48 years = 48%

49 – 64 years = 55%

65+ years = 81%

68+ years = 63%

Cable TV Subscribers Statistics by Countries

By 2022, China was having the top cable TV subscribers with 324 million.

India ranks 2nd with 112 million subscribers of cable TV in 2022.

According to Statista, by the end of 2023, it is expected that in Eastern Europe there will be above 78 million digital cable pay-TV homes.

Whereas, in 2022, Sky Europe is the leading cable pay-TV operator, which was having almost 22.666 million subscribers. In the 2nd quarter of 2022, the un-subscription number resulted out 361,000.

By 2023 the cable TV revenue of Latin America is expected to be $14.9 billion and by 2024 it will be $17.82 billion.

Cable TV Subscribers Statistics by Region

In 2022, Latin America = 83.5 million

North America = 102 million

Sub-Saharan Africa = 6.7 million

MENA = 19.5 million

Western Europe = 105.8 million

Asia Pacific = 666 million

Statistics by Number of Cable TV Subscriptions

Comcast’s cable pay TV has lost almost 2 million subscribers in 2022 and in 2023 around 48% people of in the U.S. is still paying for cable TV and Comcast itself is having 17,144,000 subscribers.

As of 2023 in the United States, the Satellite TV provider is expected to be $46.8 billion with a growth rate of 2.2%.

The industry of cable providers in the U.S. is $105.8 billion with a growth rate of 3.4%.

The industry of media streaming, social networks, and other content providers in the U.S. is $109.6 billion with an increase of 2.9%

Video postproduction services subscription is expected to be $5.7 billion with an increase of 5.6%

Mail order subscription is $216.5 billion with an increase of 1.8%

Pay TV Household Statistics

(Source: insiderintelligence.com)

In the U.S. the subscription rate of pay cable TV has fallen in 2022 and it is expected that many families are going to cut out the cable cord by the end of 2023.

As of 2023, the pay cable TV household number has dropped by 4.8% resulting in 65.1 million.

According to the above graph in 2022, pay-TV households had lost 68.5 million viewers (or 52.4% of households)

By 2023 it is expected that cable TV will lost 65.1 million viewers (or 49.5% of households)

2024 = 62.3 million viewers (or 46.9% of households)

2025 = 59.7 million viewers (or 44.6% of households)

2026 = 57.2 million viewers (or 42.4% of households)

Reasons For Decreased Cable TV Subscribers

The price was one of the main factors for subscribers in 2022 which has increased by 86.7%

Increased preferences for streaming = 39.7%

People started to switch towards antennae TV = 23%

Increased binge-watching preferences = 15.9%

Renewing services was an issue = 13%

Increased preferences for original content on streaming services = 7.7%

Leading Cable TV Service Provider

(Reference: cablecompare.com)

The above image describes the major service provider of cable TV in the United States in 2022.

The market size of AT&T = 24.7% and subscribers = 22 million

Market share of Comcast = 22.5% and subscribers = 20 million

Market share of Charter = 16.9% and subscribers = 15 million

Market share of Dish Network = 13.5% and subscribers = 12 million

Market share of Verizon= 4.9% and subscribers = 4.4 million

Market share of Cox = 4.6% and subscribers = 4.1 million

Market share of Everyone else = 12.9% and subscribers = 11.4 million

Global Broadcasting and Cable TV Market Statistics

(Reference: maximizemarketresearch.com)

The global market size of broadcasting and cable TV in 2022 was $327.25 billion.

By the end of 2029, the market size is expected to be $416.36 billion which will increase by 3.5% of CAGR.

In 2022 the North American region was having the largest market share with 44%, followed by Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa, and South America.

On the basis of technology, the segment of satellite TV was having 43.2% share in 2022.

(Source: mountain.com)

Cable TV Penetration Statistics by Platform

(Reference: giiresearch.com)

As of 2022, the pay cable TV penetration in the United States will be reduced by 50% by the end of 2024.

In 2022, Free DTT cable TV subscribers were 52.1 million, Free satellite = 2.9 million, Pay satellite = 17.9 million, IPTV = 6 million, and D cable = 41.7 million.

As of 2023, the number of TV subscriptions was expected in Free DTT = 56.3 million, Free satellite = 3 million, Pay satellite = 16.9 million, IPTV = 5.3 million, and D cable = 39.3 million

By the end of 2024 the subscriptions of platforms, Free DTT = 65.7 million, Free satellite = 3.3 million, Pay satellite = 14.4 million, IPTV = 4.3 million, and D cable = 34.4 million.

Most Watched Cable TV Network or Channel by Number of Viewers

(Reference: cablecompare.com)

African Cable Pay TV Revenue Market Share

(Source: researchandmarkets.com)

In 2022, the number of subscriber count has increased by 38% by the end of 2022 and revenue was resulted to be $4.99 billion and expected to be $6.44 billion by the end of 2028 with a growth of 4.3% of CAGR.

Western Europe Cable TV Subscribers Statistics by Country

In 2022, Netherlands = 6.5 million

Spain = 6.4 million

UK = 14.1 million

France = 22.8 million

Germany = 24.3 million

Others = 31.4 million

U.S. Homes With Cable TV Statistics

(Reference: nscreenmedia.com)

As of 2022, in the United States, the traditional pay cable TV homes were 66.9 million, and homes without traditional pay cable TV were 62.8 million.

As of 2023, the traditional pay cable TV homes =60.8 million and homes without traditional pay cable TV = 69.8 million.

In February 2022, U.S. adults currently subscribed = 42%, Subscribed in the past = 38%, and never subscribed = 20%

Conclusion

As of now after completing the article on Cable TV Subscribers statistics it can be stated that the rate of subscriptions has been decreasing years of years. Though TV networks enable a wide variety of programming options due to high expenses, limited coverage, limited availability, contracts, and hidden fees by cable operators thus, people across the world are not showing much interest in cable TV subscriptions. These articles include several effective statistics that will help in understanding how fast cable TV subscription rates are decreasing over the years.

FAQ . Is cable TV is losing subscribers? Since last year 2022, the rate of cable TV has started losing more customers with 72.2 million subscribers which was 76 million subscribers in 2023. The subscription rate is expected to decrease in the coming years. The largest cable TV subscription was the largest in the United States Comcast cable operator with over 17 million subscribers. What is the use of cable TV? The connections of cable TV allow in transmitting analog signals from different television stations that based on the receiving antenna over particular frequency. Are streaming services are more popular than cable TV? The subscription rate of streaming services has increased over cable TV subscription in last few years. As of reports 56% of American have subscribed cable TV but 76% of U.S. have subscribed to Netflix, Amazon Prime, and other streaming networks by the end of 2022.

