5 Mobile App Marketing Strategies That You Should Focus

If you’re a proud single parent of an outstanding mobile app and you’re still not a millionaire, it’s time to face a harsh reality: having a brilliant idea behind your app isn’t enough on its own. Unfortunately, even great apps can fail at times.

But why does this happen? It occurs because the target audience isn’t even aware that your app exists. After all, your app can’t market itself to people on its own. You need a step-by-step guide to mobile app marketing to make your app a success.

Top Mobile App Marketing Strategies

Lately, you’ll find approximately 1.85 million apps for iOS users and 2.56 million apps for Android users. Moreover, more than 80% of the world’s population owns smartphones and spends an average of 5 to 6 hours daily on them.

These statistics highlight the significance of businesses embracing mobile. More than 65% of small businesses and virtually all large corporations already possess a mobile application.

The competition in this domain is fierce. To succeed, you need to distinguish yourself from the thousands of apps. It won’t happen overnight, but with a well-planned mobile app marketing strategy, you can achieve it.

#1 Start with Market Research

Most companies often make a crucial mistake – they fail to conduct thorough mobile app marketing research before diving into app development. Consequently, numerous applications remain unnoticed in app stores.

To avoid this, you must prioritize understanding your customers. Identify their pain points and ensure that your app effectively addresses them. Additionally, incorporate features in your app that your competitors overlook.

The key to establishing a strong presence in your field lies in offering something unique. Therefore, gaining a deep understanding of your customers’ needs is imperative before app development.

#2 Use Social Media Platforms

To effectively market your app, it’s crucial to explore various channels such as YouTube, Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Pinterest, LinkedIn, and TikTok. However, don’t confine your marketing efforts to just these platforms. You can use online fax to promote a mobile application. Although this is not the most common tactic, you can send fax via iPhone to targeted companies. With the help of a fax app, you can convey your marketing proposal to business clients or use it in the development process. Identify the channel that resonates the most with your target audience and prioritize it accordingly.

#3 Create a Memorable Icon

To make a lasting impression, you need to give extra attention to your app’s icon. It plays a crucial role in your mobile app marketing strategies and represents your brand on users’ smartphone home screens and app store grids. Most people directly download apps from Google Play and Apple’s App Store.

So, it is important to ensure that your app’s icon appropriately represents your brand on the Google Play Libraries and the App Store grid. Here are three valuable tips to consider:

Make the design bold yet simple. Work on a basic idea and maximize its potential. Avoid complex icons that may go unnoticed on the app store grid.

Pay attention to the text. Avoid unnecessary details in your app and refrain from overwhelming users with excessive text. Some app designers even prefer creating text-free apps, although it may not be necessary in every case.

Maintain image quality. A blurry and unremarkable icon is unlikely to attract users. Properly resize each element of the image to maintain appropriate contrast and definition between the components.

#4 App Store Optimization

Improve your app’s visibility in the App Store and Google Play Store through app store optimization (ASO). ASO, similar to SEO, enhances your app’s ranking in app store search results, which is crucial for converting leads to installs and attracting organic users.

For high app store ranking, identify and utilize relevant keywords, showcase app screenshots and videos, and consider secondary app categories for increased discoverability. To maximize impact, localize your app store entry if feasible.

#5 Build an App Landing Page

Having a robust landing page for your app is crucial. Your website serves as the initial introduction to your business for many users. Ensure that it is clean, attractive, user-friendly, and compatible with all browsers. Take inspiration from Robinhood, which exemplifies an ideal landing page for a mobile app. It features a clutter-free design, a compelling headline, a clear body copy explaining the app’s purpose, and a noticeable call to action. The page’s visuals, graphics, and text entice users to explore the app’s features, download it, and start using it. Landing pages play a vital role in promoting your app and serving as the starting point for user interaction.

Conclusion

Finding effective marketing strategies for mobile apps is not as straightforward as solving an algebraic equation you learned in school. Each app requires its own unique approach to engage users and stand out. However, by following the steps we mentioned, you can increase visibility for any type of app, attracting your target audience to search for and download it. Don’t wait any longer—start your mobile app marketing campaign now. Best of luck!

Sean Michael is a writer who focuses on innovation and how science and technology intersect with industry, technology Wordpress, VMware Salesforce, And Application tech. TechCrunch Europas shortlisted her for the best tech journalist award. She enjoys finding stories that open people's eyes. She graduated from the University of California.

