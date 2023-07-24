Introduction

Android Statistics: The reports say that the operating system market of Android includes 3.3 billion users and the mobile operating system covered 71.8% market share globally in 2023. Android operating system was designed by Google and a company named Android Inc. which was founded by Andy Rubin, Rich Miner, Chris White, and Nick Sears in 2003. Android 1.0 operating system was launched in 2008. The Android source code was released in an open-source format for advancing the open standards across mobile devices which includes both advantages and disadvantages within the operating system. These Android Statistics include effective insights from different segments that will provide light on the trend of Android.

Editor’s Choice

The global mobile operating system of Android holds a 71.8% market share in 2023.

As of 2023, Samsung has covered more than 34% of the Android market share across the globe.

Worldwide Android users turned out to be 3.3 billion users.

Android is simply based on the Linux operating system.

Android app store is presently having 2.67 million applications and of which 96.9% of apps are free and the rest only 3.1% are paid.

and of which In 2022, 1.57 billion Android phones have been sold over the world.

have been sold over the world. The latest version of Android was released on 10th April, 2023 named ‘Android 12.0.0_r46 (SSV1.210916.062)’

As of 2023, the Android OS has been used by over 71.74% of mobile phones approximately.

The Android-owned market share has increased in 2022 by 1.18% from last year.

Whereas, in the U nited States the iOS market has dominated over Android . In the 1st quarter U.S. market share of Android,2022 = 42%, 2nd quarter = 43%

. In the 1st quarter U.S. In August 2022, Android 13 was launched, and Android 14 on February 2023.

Android Facts

As of 2023, in over 190 countries, the no. of active users of Android is 2.5 billion.

In 2022 the sales number of Android devices has also increased from last year by 1.57 billion.

Android phones with targeted malware were 97% of Smartphones.

The sales rate of Android phones has increased in the United States, Europe, Japan, India, and China.

In the United States in 2022, the market share of Samsung increased by 26.45%, and in 2023 increased by 28.57%.

In 2022 there were 133.4 million active users of Android in the U.S.

As of January 2022, there were 110 million active Android TV operating systems over the world.

The annual shipment of Android of 1.57 million by the end of 2022.

In 2022, Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G was the best-selling Android smartphone across the globe.

As of research, around 276 million units of Samsung were manufactured over the world in 2022 which has increased by 8 million units from last year.

General Statistics

As of reports in the United States 60% of smartphone users have used Android devices in 2022.

The majority of Android users were male = 57% and female = 43% by the end of 2022.

By the end of 2025, in Latin America, the penetration rate is expected to reach 73%.

In 2022 android users looked out for more discounts over iOS users. Android users = 57% and iOS users = 25%

On Google Play Store there were 3.84 million Android apps in 2022 and the number of downloaded accounted for 64.6 billion.

Cyber attacks were experienced more on Android phones than iPhones.

All versions of Android operating systems were named after desserts such as Cupcakes, Donuts, Éclair, Froyo, Gingerbread, Honeycombs, Ice Cream Sandwich, Jellybeans, Kitkat, Lollipop, Marshmallow, Nougat, Oreos, and Pie.

As of 2022, the new versions of Android were used more than Android 7 across the world.

The market share of Android 10 was 12.5% by the end of 2022.

Vulkan support was lacking in 42% of Android devices.

People across the world spend only 3 hours and 42 minutes on Android devices.

In the United States, people invest around $10.4 billion in Android app subscriptions.

Android phone users faced 97% of malware attacks in 2022.

(Source: market.us)

No. of Android Apps Available on Google Play

As of 2022,

March= 2,591,578

June = 2,654,747

September = 2,683,925

December = 2,694.114

As of 2023, March = 2,67,292

Types of Android Apps

As of March 2022, in Google Play there were 3.3% paid and 96.7% free Android apps.

June, 2022: paid = 3.2%, free = 96.8% android apps

April, 2023: paid = 3.1%, free = 96.9% android apps

Price Statistics of Paid Android Apps

As of July 2023, prices less than $1 = 39.5K apps are available in the Google Play store.

Price between $1 – $2 = 27.2K apps

Price between $9 – $10 = only 2363 apps.

Android User’s Statistics

According to Statista, in the United States, the age group that had the highest number of users is 18 – 24 years = 70% of Android users.

25 – 34 years = 65%

35 – 44 years = 58%

45 – 55 years = users were equally split between Android and iOS.

55 years and above = 38%

Comparison between Android vs. Apple Smartphone User’s Statistics by Age Group in the World

18 – 24 years: Android = 46%, Apple = 46%

25 – 34 years: Android = 45%, Apple = 40%

35 – 44 years: Android = 46%, Apple = 39%

45 – 54 years: Android = 40%, Apple = 33%

55 – 64 years: Android = 54%, Apple = 33%

Above 65 years: Android = 51%, Apple = 32%

Android User’s Statistics by Country

India = almost 100%

Japan = 60%

United States = 60%

United Kingdom = 50%

Germany = 30%

China = 20%

Brazil = 20%

Nigeria = 10%

Android Mobile OS Statistics by Market Share

From the last decade, the OS market of Android has started to increase its market share over the world leaving other OS markets far behind in 2023.

1 st quarter 2022 = 70.78%

quarter 2022 = 70.78% 2 nd quarter = 71.72%

quarter = 71.72% 3 rd quarter = 71.64%

quarter = 71.64% 4 th quarter = 72.75%

quarter = 72.75% 1 st quarter 2023 = 71.44%

quarter 2023 = 71.44% 2nd quarter = 70.79%

Market share Statistics by Android Version, 2023

Version 12.0 = 25.1%, which is the highest market share and is followed by

Version 11.0 = 23.03%

Version 13.0 = 11.84%

Version 9.0 pie = 8.61%

Mobile Android OS Market Share Statistics by Version in the U.S.

As of 4 th quarter 2022, 9.0 Pie = 9.28%

quarter 2022, 9.0 Pie = 9.28% 0 Nougat = 2.21%

0 version = 14.8%

0 Oreo = 2.04%

0 Marshmallow = 0.68%

11 version = 17.44%

1 Oreo = 2.18%

1 Nougat = 0.62%

12 version = 47.97%

1 Lollipop = 0.29%

4 KitKat =0.2%

0 Lollipop = 0.21%

Android Version Market Share Statistics in the world, 2023

Android 13 = 15.72%

Android 12 = 18.72%

Android 11 = 24.72%

Android 10 = 16.92%

Pie 9 = 9.71%

Oreo 8 = 6.61%

Nougat 7 = 3.90%

Marshmallow 6 = 1.60%

Lollipop 5 = 1.50%

KitKat 4.4 = 0.60%

Android Vendor’s Statistics by Market Share

(Reference: businessofapps.com)

Samsung = 35.0%

Xiaomi = 14.70%

Oppo = 10%

Vivo = 9.50%

Huawei = 6.30%

RealMe = 4%

Motorola = 3.30%

Others = 16.90%

Android Market Share by the Development Tool

Android Jetpack core = 94.18% and downloaded by 97.44%

Android Architecture Components = 80.02% and downloaded by 91.86%

Android Market Share by the Social Library

The top most used app was Facebook = 17.89% and downloaded by 25.60%

Next Google Play Games Services = 4% and downloaded by 10.47%

No. of Leading Android Apps Downloaded Statistics from the Google Play store

As of 2022, TikTok was the leading downloaded app = 23.96 million

Instagram = 21.17 million

WhatsApp Messenger = 20.72 million

Stumble Guys = 17.51 million

Snapchat = 15.27 million

Stick War: Hero Tower Defense = 15.07 million

Facebook = 14.22 million

Amazon Shopping = 13.69 million

WhatsApp Business = 12.87 million

CapCut-Video Editor = 12.38 million

Top Android Phones Statistics by Usage

(Reference: appbrain.com)

As of 2nd quarter of 2023,

Samsung Galaxy A12 = 1.9%

AFTMM = 1%

Redmi 9A = 0.9%

Samsung Galaxy A21s = 0.9%

Samsung Galaxy A10s = 0.8%

Samsung Galaxy A32 = 0.8%

Samsung Galaxy A51 = 0.8%

SM-A135F = 0.7%

Samsung Galaxy A50 = 0.7%

Vivo 1960 = 0.6%

Android Apps Statistics by Revenue Generation

Coin Master = 47.96 million

TikTok = 40.66 million

Candy Crush Suga = 38.67 million

Roblox = 18.26 million

Royal Match = 12.36 million

Garena Free Fire: 5 th Anniv = 12.02 million

Anniv = 12.02 million Pokemon Go = 11.19 million

Tinder: The dating app. Meet. Chat = 10.55 million

Envoy: The King’s Return = 10.43 million

PUBG Mobile = 9.97 million

Market Share of Mobile and Tablet Android Version

(Reference: statcounter.com)

In the United States, July 2023

Android 12 = 43.87%

Android 11 = 18.22%

Android 10 = 15.54%

0 Pie = 12.27%

Nougat 7.0 = 1.9%

1 Lollipop = 0.97%

Android 13 = 0.03%

As of June 2023: Android 13 = 39.62%

Android 10 = 21.34%

Android 12 = 16.08%

Android 11 = 8.46%

0 Pie = 7.27%

0 Oreo = 1.62%

1 Lollipop = 0.82%

Android Mobile Statistics by RAM Size

(Reference: antutu.com)

In the 1 st quarter of 2022, the market share of 8G RAM = 38.6% which was increased by 1.9% from last year.

quarter of 2022, the market share of 8G RAM = 38.6% which was increased by 1.9% from last year. 6G = 29%

4G = 15.4%

12G = 10.3%

3G = 3.5%

2G =1.4%

Others = 1.8%

Statistics by ROM Size

In the 1 st quarter of 2022, 128G = 49.8%

quarter of 2022, 128G = 49.8% 256G = 27.8%

64G = 16%

32G = 4%

512G = 1.6%

16G = 0.6%

Others = 0.1%

Sales Statistics of Best-selling Android Smartphones in February 2022

(Reference: newvisiontheatres.com)

Time Spent Statistics on Android-connected Devices

(source: newvisiontheatres.com)

Android API Statistics

(Source: apilevels.com)

Leading Android Apps by Download

As of 2022, the most downloaded app across the world was Dessert DIY = 21.88 million

The 2 nd most downloaded app was Bucket Crusher = 21.49 million

most downloaded app was Bucket Crusher = 21.49 million 3rd most downloaded app was Dream wedding = 16.39 million.

Android Mobile Statistics by Processor Brand

(Reference: antutu.com)

In the 1 st quarter of 2022, the market share of Qualcomm was highest = 64% which has increased by 0.6% from last year.

quarter of 2022, the market share of Qualcomm was highest = 64% which has increased by 0.6% from last year. Media Tek = 17.1%

Samsung Exynos = 10.1%

Hislicon = 4.9%

Others = 3.9%

Conclusion

As of now, after completing the article on Android Statistics it is clear that the popularity of Android has grown enormously from the previous few years throughout the world with 72.2% market share and 3.3 billion active users to date. Significantly the versions of Android have evolved enough and have become the most usable operating system today along with providing better digital device interaction and easy accessibility for users. This article includes many important statistics about Android that will enable a better understanding.

FAQ . Which is the most popular Android? In 2023 the most popular brand was Android 12 and the latest version is on process is going to launch soon. Android apps are free or paid apps? On Google Play store more than 90% applications are free on Android and very few percentage of games are paid. What are those main activity methods in Android? There are six major activities such as on Create() , on Start() , on Resume() , on Pause() , on Stop() , and on Destroy(). What are the components of Android? The fundamental components of Android are activities, views, intents, services, content providers, fragments and Android Manifest.

