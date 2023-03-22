Introduction

Crime Statistics: A very concerning problem each country faces is Crime. Unlike in the older days, when the crime was only involved in basic theft such as pickpocketing, it has now spread to various types. The most dangerous crime happening today is a digital crime. Nobody knows when they will be attacked. Such activities are mostly conducted on the darknet of the internet. Therefore, many times it becomes difficult to capture the responsible person. Similarly, another type of crime mostly seen around the world is rape cases.

These crime statistics include insights from various segments including industry, locations, and many more unfortunate subcategories.

Editor’s Choice

Iceland has ranked the world’s most peaceful city in the year 2022 with an index value of 1.1.

On the other hand, the top three countries with the lowest crime index are Qatar (12.13), United Arab Emirates (15.23), and Taiwan (15.46).

In Japan, there were 12% of the people said they either experienced the crime or know someone who has suffered from it in the last 12 months.

What Includes Crime?

A crime is an illegal act of hurting an individual, living, or non-living thing, or illegal activities carried out in companies. It may include cases of theft, rape, or murder. Any type of illegal activity carried out is liable for punishment by the government’s law. Nowadays, cybercrime such as hacking, digital crimes, etc.… are increasing because of technological developments. These types of new crimes are head aching because the darknet on the internet has many hackers and many times it is difficult to track such persons. Corporate companies experience major cybercrime attacks on the highest level.

Types of crimes

Hate Crime – Includes offenses against a certain group of people such as LGBTQIA+, and religious grope resulting in property damages, vandalism, etc.…

Crime against Humanity – These types of crimes are against a group of people to harm, kill, and destroy such as war crimes, or crimes against civilians.

Organized Crime – These types of crimes are conducted by a group of people or organizations. Examples of organized crime are money laundering, drug, or human trafficking, gambling, extortion, racketeering, etc.…

White collar crimes – These types of crimes are often conducted by people in the organization working in high positions for the means of financial benefits. It includes fraud, embezzlement, or money laundering.

Statutory crimes – Statutory crimes are recognized by the laws of each country. It includes traffic offenses, DUI, or drug offenses.

Inchoate Crimes – These crimes are incomplete. And mostly labeled as attempted crimes. They include examples such as solicitation or conspiracy.

Personal crimes – Personal crimes are conducted for emotional, psychological, or physical damage to the victim. It includes rape, kidnapping, murder, and assault.

Property crimes – Property crimes are identified based on damage or destruction of another person’s property. Examples are burglary, theft, vandalism, etc.…

Crime against morality – In crime against morality cases, no actual proof is found but and are victimless cases. Examples are drug use, gambling, prostitution, etc.

How To Stop a Crime?

Keep your door locked.

Don’t showcase your money, properties, or any kind of valuable information to an external person.

Conduct audits in the companies regularly.

Put warning signs around the societies or houses to keep criminals out of the reach.

Install security cameras.

Report any suspicious event to the police department.

Adopt dog.

General Crime Statistics

Bias incidents increase by 229% in the year 2022.

In the year 2022, Fraud crimes increased by 43% by recording around 16,202 cases.

Over the year, Kidnapping, theft, murder, and assault-related cases increased by 36%, 23%, and 21% respectively.

Crime Statistics By Locations

Crime statistics say that the majority of crime takes place in the homes of the victims or residential areas resulting in 32.2%.

2% of cases are observed on unknown roads or locations.

Furthermore, 2.8% and 2.7% of crimes take place in restaurants or playgrounds, or parks respectively.

7% of the crimes occur in garages or parking lots.

1% of cases are observed in colleges and schools.

And 16.9% of cases occurred on highways, streets, or sidewalks

Crime Statistics By Country

By Topmost Peaceful Countries

(Reference: Statista)

According to Crime Statistics, Iceland has ranked the world’s most peaceful city in the year 2022 with an index value of 1.1.

Similarly, New Zealand and Ireland ranked second and third with an index numbers of 1.27 and 1.29.

Other names in the list of top peaceful countries as of 2022 are Austria, Portugal, Denmark (1.3), Czech Republic, Slovenia (1.32), Singapore (1.33), Japan (1.34), Switzerland (1.36), Canada (1.39), Hungary (1.41), Croatia, Finland (1.44), Germany (1.46), Norway, Malaysia (1.47), Bhutan (1.48), and Slovakia (1.5).

By The Highest Crime Index

(Reference: worldpopulationreview.com)

As stated by the Crime Statistics, Venezuela has the highest Crime index as compared to the population in the year 2023 of 28,838,499 resulting in 83.76.

Papua New Guinea and South Africa ranked respectively following Venezuela resulting in 80.79 and 76.86 with a population of 10,329,931 and 60,414,495.

Other names in the list of highest crime rates by country are Afghanistan: 76.31 (42,239,854), Honduras: 74.54 (10,593,798), Trinidad and Tobago: 71.63 (1,534,937), Guyana: 68.74 (813,834), El Salvador: 67.79 (6,364,943), Brazil 67.49 (216,422,446) and Jamaica 67.42 (2,825,544).

By Lowest

(Reference: worldpopulationreview.com)

On the other hand, the top three countries for the lowest crime index are Qatar (population: 2,716,391), United Arab Emirates (population: 9,516,871), and Taiwan (population: 23,923,276), at 12.13, 15.23, and 15.46.

Other names followed by the top three countries for the lowest crime index are the Isle of Man: 19.25 (84,710), Oman 20.34 (4,644,384), Switzerland 21.62 (8,796,669), Hong Kong 22 (7,491,609), Japan 22.19 (12,294,513), Slovenia 22.28 (2,119,675), and Armenia 22.79 (2,777,970).

(Reference: AlfredCamera)

In Japan, there were 12% of the people said they either experienced the crime or know someone who has suffered from it in the last 12 months.

Similar to the above situation, the following are the rates for each ranked country as stated by Crime statistics: Taiwan (16%), Germany (26%), Canada (32%), United Kingdom (35%), Sweden (37%), United States of America (51%), Chile (55%), Brazil (57%) and Mexico (64%).

Crime Statistics By Frequency

In the United States of America, every 3.8 minutes rape case is observed.

For every 32.5 minutes, a murder case occurs.

For every 26.2 seconds, a violent crime occurs in the United States of America

Similarly, every 39.2 minutes an aggravated assault takes place.

For every 1.9 minutes, a case of robbery takes place in the United States of America.

A property crime takes place every 4.4 seconds.

And, in the United States of America, for every 42.2 seconds and 25.7 seconds, a case of vehicle theft or burglary has taken place respectively.

Crime Statistics By Demographics

By Victims

(Source: Central Statistics Office)

The above chart provides information on the demographical insight of victims of murder, threats, assaults, harassment, or related offenses.

Males:

In the year 2022, the reported number of cases for boys under 18 years was 497. Fortunately, the number received a negative minus change by -2.7% as compared to the year 2021.

Similarly, men in other age groups reported the following number of cases and a change in the total number compared to the previous year: 18 years to 29 years: 880 (28.8%),30 years to 44 years: 1,011 (20.2), 45 years to 59 years: 662 (35.9%), 60 years and above: 207 (10.7%).

Females:

Girls below the age of 18 reported 301 crime cases with a -10.4% of crime rate compared to the previous year.

Similarly, women in the other age groups reported the following number of cases and a change in the total number compared to the previous year. 18 years to 29 years: 783 (7.4%), 30 years to 44 years: 857 (8.6%), 45 years to 59 years: 382 (8.5%), and 60 years and above: 100 (29.9%).

By Ethnic Background (Victims)

(Source: seattle.gov)

As stated by Crime statistics, 45% of people from white background fall prey to the unfortunate event.

Similarly, there are 35% of the people from black or African American backgrounds suffer from various crime cases.

13% of the population belong to Asian/Pacific Islanders and 4% respectively are American Indian/ Alaska Native or from unspecified ethnic backgrounds.

By An External Perpetrator

(Source: pwc.com)

In the case of corporate crime statistics, the highest number of criminal activities were performed by hackers outside the organization resulting in 31%.

On the other hand, 29% of the crimes were performed by the company’s customers 28% were observed from organized crimes.

20% of the cases occurred due to vendor/supplier and 15% were recorded from agent/intermediary.

Furthermore, Crime Statistics say that other people who were involved in performing the crime were competitors (14%), Joint venture/ alliance partners (12%), Shred service providers (12%), consultants or advisers (10%), and Foreign states (9%).

Crime Statistics By Types

By Frauds Experienced By Companies

(Source: pwc.com)

The most common type of crime faced by any type of company is Cybercrime as stated by Crime statistics of 2022.

Companies with less than $100 million of revenue experienced crimes such as Cybercrime (32%), Customer Fraud (27%), and Asset misappropriation (23%).

Companies with a revenue of $100 million to $1 billion of revenue experienced crimes such as Cybercrime (41%), Customer Fraud (32%), and Asset misappropriation (23%).

Similarly, companies with a revenue of $1 billion to $10 billion of revenue experienced Cybercrime (42%), Customer fraud (34%), and asset misappropriation (24%).

And companies with revenue of more than $10 billion of revenue experienced Customer fraud (35%), Cybercrime (32%), and asset misappropriation (31%).

By Frauds Experienced By Industries

(Source: pwc.com)

If we look at the crime statistics of industry-based events the insights provide the following information.

Industrial manufacturing

Cybercrime (32%)

Asset misappropriation (28%)

Accounting/ financial statement fraud (24%)

Financial Service

Customer fraud (44%)

Cybercrime (38%)

Know your customer failure (29%)

Energy, Utilities, and resources

Procurement fraud (45%)

Cybercrime (29%)

Supply chain fraud (29%)

Retail and consumer

Customer fraud (37%)

Asset misappropriation (31%)

Cybercrime (27%)

Government and public sector

Cybercrime (36%)

Asset misappropriation (33%)

Customer fraud (28%)

Health Industry

Cybercrime (40%)

Asset misappropriation (30%)

Customer fraud (27%)

Technology, media, and telecommunications

Cybercrime (50%)

Customer fraud (35%)

Procurement fraud (26%)

Conclusion

While we look at the above Crime statistics, we come to know that the world is going into a dark place. Technological developments are improving the rate of catching criminals, but it is also similarly increasing the rate of victims being affected every day. We call our world home, and do you feel comfortable with the crimes happening in your home? Halting crimes is impossible but we can reduce it by coming together, and educating people about the value of the world they live in. It is high time that we must value our neighborhood and respect each other thing around the world.

FAQ . Where to report a crime? You can report any seen or experienced crime to the nearest police station as soon as possible so that the person who conducted the crime does not get time to run away. What are the consequences of conducting a crime? A person who conducts a crime is liable for imprisonment or any other type of punishment as decided by the law enforcement agency. What are the causes of crime? Some of the commonly found causes in the persons who conduct crime are mental illness, lack of education, financial stress, poverty, cultural factors, or child abuse What are the three major crime types? The major three crime types include misdemeanor, infraction, and felony.