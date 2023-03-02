Introduction

Sexual assault Statistics: Today, we live in a world where more than 50% of women don’t feel safe as well as at some point men stand in the same place. This gender discrimination is causing devasting effects on the victim, the victim’s family, the country, and its government. These kinds of cruel acts are damaging the image of families around the world. We can always prevent rape from happening by taking appropriate measures. It is important to teach children the importance of gender so that in the future we can see a positive reduction in the number of sexual violence.

The sexual assault statistics are written from the global point of view and further segmented into different factors along with interesting graphics and insights.

Editor’s Choice

The estimated lifetime cost of rape for every victim is $122,461.

It is a myth that rape can’t happen between husband and wife . Rather, the act must be carried out on a consent basis.

. Rather, the act must be carried out on a consent basis. Indigenous women are 3 times more likely to experience sexual assault than non-indigenous women.

likely to experience sexual assault than non-indigenous women. In the United States of America, 1 in 33 men experienced attempted or completed rape.

Around the world, sexual assault is one of the most under-reported crimes.

In the United States of America, every 2 minutes a woman is raped.

According to sexual assault statistics, 3 out of 4 harassment cases go unreported at the workplace.

Unfortunately, victims are 4 times more likely to attempt suicide.

On a worldwide level, 15 million girls aged between 15 years to 19 years experienced forced sex or rape.

aged between As per the sexual assault statistics, considering the lifetime case of rape, 10% of the victims are men.

What is sexual assault?

Sexual assault is any type of unwanted or forced sexual contact or behavior occurred without consent. Sexual assault / physical assault/ sexual violence includes child sexual abuse, attempted, or completed rape, penetration, intimate partner sexual violence, sex trafficking, fondling or unwanted touching, and sexual exploitation.

Measures to prevent sexual assault

This is a very biased but basic factor to prevent sexual assault – don’t wear too revealing clothes. Some things kept private are always better off.

Avoid getting friendly to drunk people as well as strangers.

Sharing private information on social media networks can cause unwanted actions.

Being responsible while leaving the home or even during being at the home is important.

To be honest, dating apps are causing sexual assaults to increase. Rather be friends with the people you trust.

Don’t let any stranger use your phone or enter your house.

Don’t react to any fraudulent and obscene messages or video calls, just cut it.

And educate children about gender equality and respective measures.

General Sexual Assault Statistics

In the United States of America, every 2 minutes a woman is raped.

1 in 6 women and 1 out of 33 men have at some point experienced an attempted or completed rape in their lifetime.

Around the world, sexual assault is one of the most under-reported crimes.

In the United States of America, 23% of female enrolled students have experienced sexual assault.

On a worldwide level, 15 million girls aged between 15 years to 19 years experienced forced sex or rape.

Indigenous women are 3 times more likely to experience sexual assault than non-indigenous women.

Women with disabilities are 2 times more likely to face sexual violence than non-disabled women.

It is a myth that rape can’t happen between husband and wife. Rather, the act must be carried out on a consent basis.

The estimated lifetime cost of rape for every victim is $122,461.

75% of rape cases are never reported to the police.

70% of sexual assaults happen in residential places of victims.

Around the world, sexual harassment cases increased in cases of work from home for women resulting by 23%.

Girls and women between 12 years to 34 years are at the highest risk of being sexually harassed.

80% of the rapes are performed by the victim’s acquaintance

According to Sexual assault statistics, the rate of false rape cases in the United States of America is 10%.

The majority of victims of rape are women.

Women are at risk of 54% of sexual harassment.

As of result of rape, victims are more likely to get addicted to rape than the general public, further resulting in 10 times more use of major drugs, 6 times more use of cocaine, and 3.4 times more use of marijuana.

1 out of 10 women experiences marital rape.

7 out of 10 rapes are committed by the victim’s acquainted persons.

Sexual Assault Statistics By Demographic

By Ethnic background

Women

8% of women who got raped were Asian or pacific Islanders by ethnic background.

6% were Hispanic women victims, and 18.8% were African-American women.

4% of women belonged to mixed ethnic backgrounds and 34.1% of women were American Indian or Alaskan native women.

Bisexual women are at the highest risk of sexual violence than straight women.

Men

8% of men who were raped were white by ethnic background.

3% were African- American and 4.4% reported having mixed ethnic backgrounds.

By children

1 out of 5 girls and 1 out of 20 boys become victims of child sexual violence.

Children aged between 7 years to 13 years are at a high risk of sexual harassment.

On the lifetime average, children in the United States of America aged 14 years to 17 years have already become a victim.

By Age

(Source: abetterwaymuncie.org)

Individuals, mainly women aged between 18 years to 34 years are at a high risk of rape resulting in 54%.

Girls aged between 12 years to 17 years have a 15% risk of sexual assault.

28% of the risk is experienced by women and men between the age of 35 years to 64 years.

Women 65 years and above have a 3% risk of getting sexually harassed.

By Gender

In the United States of America, 1 in 33 men experienced attempted or completed rape.

As per the sexual assault statistics, considering the lifetime case of rape, 10% of the victims are men.

9 out of 10 victims are females.

1 in 6 American women experienced attempted or completed rape in her lifetime.

Sexual Assault Statistics By Global Rate

The following chart shows the different rates of rapes happening around the world.

(Source: wisevoter.com)

Sexual Assault Statistics By Country

Countries with Highest Rape Rates

Botswana 96.87 Lesotho 89.29 Grenada 88.87 Sweden 87.97 Eswatini 82.73 South Africa 70.22 Saints Kitts and Nevis 56.4 Panama 53.98 Iceland 46.3 Suriname 43.3

(Source: wisevoter.com)

Unfortunately, As of 2022, Botswana has the highest rape rate resulting in 96.87%.

Lesotho and Grenada ranked second and third for recording around 89.29% and 88.87% respective rape rates.

Other unfortunate names of countries in the list are Sweden (87.97%), Eswatini (82.97%), South Africa (70.22%), Saint Kitts and Nevis (56.4%), Panama (53.98%), Iceland (46.3%) and Suriname (43.3%).

Countries with Highest Rape Rates

Oman 0 Bermuda 0 Saudi Arabia 0.09 Egypt 0.12 Azerbaijan 0.15 Syria 0.17 Mozambique 0.19 Palestine 0.25 Tajikistan 0.36 Nigeria 0.47

(Source: wisevoter.com)

Oman and Bermuda are two of the countries with the lowest rate of rapes as of 2022 resulting in 0 respectively.

Saudi Arabia recorded 0.09% of cases of sexual assault in the year 2022.

Other countries in the list of lowest rape rates are Egypt (0.12%), Azerbaijan (0.15%), Syria (0.17%), Mozambique (0.19%), Palestine (0.25%), Tajikistan (0.36%) and Nigeria (0.47%).

Sexual Assault Statistics By State

By Highest Sexual Assault Rate

(Reference: worldpopulationreview.com)

In the United States of America, Alaska has the highest rate of rape cases per 100K as per the Sexual assault Statistics resulting in 147% for 1,088.

Arkansas and Michigan have also ranked in the list of the highest number of rape cases by state in 2022, resulting in 77% and 71% out of 2,331 and 7,235 respectively.

Other states with the highest number of rapes as of 2022 are South Dakota at 71% (642), Nevada at 67% (2,161), Colorado at 65% (3,872), Nebraska at 63% (1,253), New Mexico at 60% (1,288), Oklahoma 56% (2,268) and Montana 56% (624).

By Lowest Sexual Assault Rate

(Reference: worldpopulationreview.com)

According to the Sexual assault statistics, Iowa had the lowest rate of rapes for every 100K people including both genders. The state recorded 4% rapes resulting in 116.

New Jersey and Connecticut reported around 16% and 21% rapes resulting in 1,531 and 771.

Other states in the United States of America recorded the following number of rapes being the lowest: Mississippi 25% (747), Georgia 27% (2,922), North Carolina 30% (3,247), Maryland 30% (1,913), Delaware 30% (310), Massachusetts 31% (2,204), Virginia 32% (2,816), and New York 32% (6,583).

Sexual Assault Statistics By a Rapist

2% and 6.2% of individuals who raped other individuals were either widowed or separated.

1% rapists were married and 28.5% were divorced.

42% of the rapist were never married.

5% of the rapist were arrested for a recurring act of rape.

Furthermore, sexual assault statistics say that 87% of rapists use physical force to perform the act of rape, 4% of them used a knife and 2% used any form of a firearm or harmful weapon.

Only 2% rapist of all cases are convicted.

Who committed sexual assault?

(Reference: abetterwaymuncie.org)

45% of rapes were performed by an acquittance and 28% were committed by a stranger.

25% of rapes were committed by a former spouse or intimate partner.

6% and 1% of rapes were performed by more than 1 person or the victim can’t remember and a non-spouse relative.

(Reference: abetterwaymuncie.org)

Furthermore, 59% of rapists were in acquaintance with juvenile victims.

34% of the rapist were part of the juvenile victim’s family.

And only 7% of rapists were strangers to the underage victim.

By Workplace

According to sexual assault statistics, 3 out of 4 harassment cases go unreported at the workplace.

71% of the female worker in restaurants have been sexually harassed at least once in their duration of employment in the restaurant.

81% of women and 43% of men reported some type of assault or harassment at their workplace.

According to Sexual assault statistics, 1 out of 17 men and 1 out of 7 women changed their jobs after harassment.

Around 58% of the women, who were sexually harassed at the workplace didn’t report a complaint.

39% of employees are not confident that their cases will be addressed.

Unfortunately, 37% of the female employees who filed cases of sexual harassment, had negative impacts on their careers.

By Aftereffects

5% of the victims experience major injuries such as broken bones or gunshot wounds.

33% of the victims experience minor injuries such as bruises or broken teeth.

61% of victims experience uncleared injuries.

Sexual assault statistics say that the victims are 3 times and 6 times more likely to suffer from depression and post-traumatic stress disorder respectively.

Unfortunately, victims are 4 times more likely to attempt suicide.

By Receiving Medical Care

17% of the victims take the help of physical therapy services and dental services respectively.

19% of sexual violence victims need ambulance or paramedic services.

55% require physicians.

And 82% require hospital services.

By Time

24% of sexual violence happens from midnight to 6 am.

33% of rape cases (attempted/ completed) happen from 6 am to 6 pm.

43% happen from 6 pm to midnight.

Sexual Assault Statistics By Type

(Reference: Screen & Reveal)

Around 81% of women and 43% of men faced any sexual harassment or assault in their lifetime, resulting in 62% for both genders.

As per the sexual assault statistics, 77% of women and 34% of men faced verbal sexual assault resulting in 55.5% in total.

The reported total number of cyber sexual harassment is 31.5%, out of these 41% of women and 22% of men experienced the issues.

The total reported numbers of physically aggressive sexual harassment and sexual assault are 44% and 17% respectively.

Out of these, 62% of women and 26% of men faced physical sexual violence and 27% of women and 7% of men experienced sexual assault.

Among Women

Among women, making unwanted noises by mouth has the highest rate in reported sexual assault cases resulting in 65%.

(Source: Screen & Reveal)

Among Men

The following are the most commonly reported reasons experienced by men during a sexual assault.

Calling a man by different unethical names is the most common reason for sexual assault among men resulting in 17%.

(Source: Screen & Reveal)

By Location

55% of the sexual assault cases occurred at or near the victim’s house.

15% happened in open public areas and 12% happened at or near a relative’s home.

10% rapes occurred in closed areas such as garages or parking lot.

8% rapes took place on school property.

Conclusion

Concluding the sexual assault statistics, Rape, sexual violence, and sexual assaults are the most shameful activities happening in every country. Unfortunately, in the advanced world, irrespective of gender, people are still going through these problems. If we say, we live in a culturally rich society, then these activities are not even supposed to happen.

Today, men and women are living with equal respect in society, but yet larger number of women and many men fall prey to sexual harassment. The world should be perfect enough for every boy, girl, woman, man, and middle-aged or old-aged individual to feel safe wandering the streets of their hometown, walking down to work, parties, offices, and school, and coming back home safely!

FAQ . Where to report sexual assault? You can report it near your police station, and get your body checked at the hospital for medical proof. If I report a rape will my image get damaged? No not at all! Victims’ information is always kept confidential, and it is the rapist who has to go public for the sins. How to stop someone from stalking? Don’t try to do it by yourself. Ask for professional help such as the police to help you get away from the unwanted person. If you do it by yourself, you are at a high risk of getting kidnapped or being sexually harassed. Can you report marital forced sex? Yes, of course. It Is every individual’s right to report anything which has been conducted without concept. But don’t file false rape cases, it has more dangerous following effects.