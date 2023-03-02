Introduction

Domestic Violence Statistics: Domestic violence or family violence is a dangerous and widespread issue around the world. The victims include various genders, races, socio-economic people, and ages. On average, around the world, 1 out of 3 women and 1 out of 4 men experience violence. Victims of such cases experience serious health, emotional, physical, and psychological issues. These unfortunate events must be controlled since childhood. Proper education about gender equality must be given to both men and women. The importance of independence and relationships should be taught regularly.

These domestic violence statistics include unfortunate numbers from around the world. Even if the world has become wiser, problems like these still exist.

Editor’s Choice

In the United States of America, on average 3 women and 1 man is killed by their intimate partners.

Around the globe, domestic violence statistics state that 38% of women’s deaths are caused by murder by intimate partners.

In the United States of America, the lifetime economic cost of domestic violence by an intimate partner is around $3.6 trillion.

Every year, around 325,000 pregnant women face domestic abuse.

Pregnant women experience the highest rate of domestic violence than any other woman.

Rape involving other men is a cause of women’s participation in violence against men.

According to Domestic violence statistics, 45 million children eyewitness family violence during their childhood.

Gay couples living together are more likely to face domestic violence than men living with a woman.

3 out of 10 women are stalked , physically assaulted, or raped by their partner.

, physically assaulted, or raped by their partner. 90% of the children are direct eyewitnesses of family violence.

What Is Domestic Violence?

Domestic violence or domestic abuse or family violence is various types of abuse or violence that mainly occurs in marital life or live-in relationships. These terms are always used with the word intimate partner violence, which could be a current partner or a former of any gender. Unfortunately, even today women are on the highest scale facing these problems in their life and yet they fail to report it.

Types Of Domestic Violence

Emotional abuse – humiliating partner in public, harassing, destroying personality, threatening, not allowing to have basic needs, confiscating basic means of communication, continuous criticizing, insulting, ignoring partner’s feelings, etc…

– humiliating partner in public, harassing, destroying personality, threatening, not allowing to have basic needs, confiscating basic means of communication, continuous criticizing, insulting, ignoring partner’s feelings, etc… Physical abuse – throwing objects, spitting, biting, fights, murder, using weapons, strangling, pushing, scratching, slapping, punching and kicking, etc…

– throwing objects, spitting, biting, fights, murder, using weapons, strangling, pushing, scratching, slapping, punching and kicking, etc… Financial abuse – controlling by means of financial activities, having bank accounts in the name of the abuser, forcing partner to sign documents, denying partner to go outside for work, etc…

– controlling by means of financial activities, having bank accounts in the name of the abuser, forcing partner to sign documents, denying partner to go outside for work, etc… Sexual abuse- forced sexual activities, sexually assaulting the partner, using sex objects to hurt the partner, unwanted touch, forcing to watch pornography, forcing the partner to stripe or become a sex worker, reproductive coercion, saying no to birth control pills, forcefully making a woman pregnant, etc…

What causes domestic violence against women?

World Health Organization (WHO) states the following factors causing domestic violence:

Low level of education.

Antisocial personality disorder.

Excessive drinking habit.

High level of gender discrimination.

Community norms such as designated status of men to women ratio.

Family violence eye-witness.

Excessive masculine behavior.

Male controlling behavior.

Marital dissatisfaction.

Family beliefs.

Low level of access to paid employment opportunities for women.

The extreme level of jealousy.

General Domestic Violence Statistics

Every year, in the United States of America, 1 out of 3 girls become a victim of verbal, emotional, or physical abuse.

Victims of family violence lose around 8 million paid working days every year because of similar reasons.

According to Domestic Violence statistics, only 50% are reported to the police.

The rate of domestic violence against women is highest than that of men resulting in 28.3% to 21.6%.

The lifetime rate of domestic violence is more for women than men.

In the United States of America, on average 3 women and 1 man is killed by their intimate partners.

According to Domestic violence statistics, in the United States of America, the lifetime economic cost of domestic violence by an intimate partner is around $3.6 trillion.

1 out of 5 female high school goers reports physical or sexual abuse by the dating partner.

Women with disabilities have a higher risk of family violence.

Around the globe, domestic violence statistics state that 38% of women’s deaths are caused by murder by intimate partners.

In the United States of America, every 9 seconds a woman is beaten or assaulted.

Around the globe, 85% of family violence victims are women.

Only 34% of the victims receive medical care after injuries.

19% of domestic violence include a weapon.

The existence of a gun in houses increases the risk of homicide by 500%.

30% of women around the globe, reported their first sexual experience as forced.

Female genital mutilation has been experienced by more than 200 million women and girls as of today.

The boys who experience or witness domestic violence are more likely to become abusers when they grow up.

14% of women and 5% of men reported being stalked by the intimate partner

Domestic Violence Statistics By Advocate Industry

By Gender

Domestic Violence Advocates By Gender

Gender Percentages Female 91.4% Male 8.6%

(Source: zippia.com)

Around the world, 91.4% of domestic violence advocates are female.

And there are only 8.6% of male advocates handling domestic violence cases.

By Ethnic Background

White 56.1% Hispanic or Latino 21.1% Black or African American 9.7% Asian 5.9% Unknown 5.1% American Indian and Alaska Native 2.1%

(Source: zippia.com)

1% of the domestic violence advocates are white by ethnic background.

Hispanic or Latino advocates contribute by 21.1%.

There are 9.7% and 5.9% black or African American and Asian advocates respectively.

1% of advocates belong to American Indians and Alaska natives.

1% of the above have not disclosed their ethnic background.

By Age

(Reference: zippia)

There are 58% of advocates taking care of domestic violence are aged 40 years and above is the highest of all.

25% of advocates belong to the 30 years to 40 years of age group.

And belong to the age group of 20 years to 30 years resulting in 17%

By Education Level

Bachelors 61% Associate 18% Masters 12% High School Diploma 4% Other Degrees 5%

(Source: zippia.com)

61% of the Domestic violence advocates have a bachelor’s degree, while 18% have earned an associate degree.

12% of the advocates in the industry completed their master’s and only 4% have high school diplomas.

5% of advocates have various degrees.

By Working Tenure

Number of Years Percentages Less than 1 year 28% 1-2 years 34% 3-4 years 13% 5-7 years 15% 8-10 years 4% 11+ years 6%

(Source: zippia.com)

As stated by Domestic violence statistics, people who work as advocates against a similar category, stay in the same company for less than 12 months resulting in 28%.

There are 34% of advocates with 1 to 2 years of experience in the same company being the highest of all.

13% and 15% of the domestic violence advocates stay for 3 to 4 years and 5 to 7 years respectively.

4% of them stay in the same company for 8 to 10 years and 6% last for 11 years and more.

Statistical Domestic Violence By Demographic

By Ethnic Background

One in three Latinx and Hispanic women experienced physical violence from their intimate partners at some point in their lives.

The black woman population was more likely to have experienced family violence than other ethnic women, which resulted in 37.3%.

Domestic violence reported by women of various ethnicities is experienced by Asian Pacific Islander (18.3%), nonHispanic black women (37.3%) and non-Hispanic Asian women (45.1%), American Indian/ Alaska Native ladies (47.5%)

By Children

Psychosocial difficulties are more common in children who witness or experience domestic violence.

Between 80% and 90% of victims abuse their children or neglect them.

90% of the children were direct witnesses to family violence.

Domestic violence statistics show that 45 million children witnessed family violence in their childhoods.

Children who have witnessed domestic violence in their homes are more likely than others to develop health problems like anxiety, aggressive disorder, post-traumatic stress disorder, and academic problems.

By A Special Community

60% of LGBTQIA victims of domestic or sexual violence were not allowed to stay in domestic violence shelters.

Domestic violence is less common in females who live together than it is in males.

Gay couples living together are more vulnerable to domestic violence than men who live with a woman.

Family violence is 2x more likely for transgenders than it is for other genders.

According to domestic violence statistics, 40%, 60%, and 35% respectively of lesbians and bisexual women are victims of domestic violence.

By Females

Pregnant women are more likely to be victims of domestic violence than other women.

Domestic abuse affects around 325,000 women who are pregnant each year.

Women may be forced to have children by a partner they do not want.

3 out of 10 women are physically or sexually assaulted by their partners.

By Males

Intimate partners are responsible for killing 5% of men.

The participation of women in violence against men can be caused by rape that involves other men.

One in 10 men is stalked, physically assaulted, or raped daily by their partner.

Male victims are less likely than female victims to report abuse.

For Older People

Family violence against seniors is a growing problem. Only 1/15 cases are reported each year.

Each year, at least one family violence case of physical abuse was reported by nursing homes.

Older adults are more likely to be neglected, to suffer 1% sexual abuse and 5% financial abuse.

Domestic Violence Statistics By State

By Highest

(Reference: worldpopulationreview.com)

The highest number of violence against women and men is observed in the following states of the United States of America as stated by Domestic Violence statistics 2023.

Oklahoma: women 49.1% and men 40.7%, Iowa: women 45.3% and men 29.3%, Kentucky: women 45.3% and men 35.5%, North Carolina: women 43.9% and men 19.3%, Nevada: women 43.8% and men 32.8%, Alaska: women 43.3% and men 30.2%, Arizona: women 42.6% and men 33.4%, Washington: women 42.6% and men 28.3%, Idaho: women 42.5% and men 38.2%, and Missouri: women 41.7% and men 35.2%.

By Lowest

(Reference: worldpopulationreview.com)

The reported lowest domestic abuse state against women and men in North Dakota resulted in 25.3% and 26.15% respectively.

Rhode Island has 29.9% against women and 19.3% against men.

Other states in the United States of America as of 2023, are as follows:

Virginia: women 31.3% and men 22.1%,

New York: women 31.7% and men 29%,

Wisconsin: women 32.4% and men 23%,

Georgia: women 33% and men 30.4%,

Vermont: women 33.6% and men 0%,

West Virginia: women 33.6% and men 41.2%,

Nebraska: women 33.7% and men 28%, and South Dakota: women 33.7% and men 30.2%.

Domestic Violence Statistics By Abuse Rate

As adult

(Source: Australian Bureau of Statistics)

According to the domestic violence statistics, there are 58% of women faced emotional abuse in terms of physical and sexual violence while 6.9% of women didn’t experience anything.

On the other hand, 6.3% and 1.2% of women neither experienced any physical nor sexual violence.

But 54% of the women faced physical violence by their partner and 19% experienced sexual violence.

26% and 3% of men reported the same, out of which 25% faced physical violence and 2.9% didn’t face anything.

On the other hand, 2.1% experienced sexual violence.

As Child

Women Men Experienced physical and/or sexual abuse 46% 30% Experienced physical abuse only 44% 30% Experienced sexual abuse only 42% 27% Experienced both physical and sexual abuse 57% 34% Did not experience physical and/or sexual abuse 18% 14%

(Source: Australian Bureau of Statistics)

According to the reports of Domestic violence statistics, there are only 18% of women and 14% of men have not experienced any physical or sexual abuse.

The total of women who experienced overall abuse has resulted in 46% while for the men the number is 30%.

Out of these, 44% of women and 30% of men have only gone through physical abuse.

Similarly, 42% of women and 27% of men around the globe reported sexual abuse only.

On the other hand, there are 57% of women and 34% of men faced both physical and sexual abuse.

By Emotional Abuse

(Source: Australian Bureau of Statistics)

As of today, there are 9.4 million women and 9 million men aged more than 18 years.

Out of these, Domestic violence statistics say that 2.2 million women resulting in 23%, and 1.4 million men resulting in 16% have faced emotional abuse from experienced partners.

575,400 women and 473,600 men faced problems with their current partners. The overall percentage of respective genders is 6.1% and 5.2%.

On the other hand, 1.7 million women resulting in 18%, and 1 million men resulting in 12% faced abuse from their previous intimate partner.

Fortunately, 7.2 million women and 7.6 million men resulting respectively 77% and 84% did not experience any emotional abuse from a partner.

Conclusion

Unfortunately, it is a shame that this domestic violence still includes insights received from a technologically advanced world from 2021 and 2022, and there are still women and men who are silently facing abuse. Why should we call our world advanced when these problems are still present? We say women and men are equal and women have started improving themselves shoulder-to-shoulder with men in all aspects of life. The issue of gender inequality makes a big difference. It is now high time to stop the domestic violence against women and men and let every gender grow and be equal.

Shared On:



FAQ . Where to report domestic violence? You can report domestic violence near your designated police station. What are the signs of domestic violence? Bruises, isolation, threats, and fear are some of the signs of domestic violence. What should I do, if someone I know if experiencing domestic violence? You should ask the person to stay away from the house, report it to the police and offer your support by all means. Is it okay to report domestic violence? Yes. You must report domestic violence irrespective of gender, ethnic background, age, or sexuality. Your reported case is always kept confidential, and no harm will be done to you.