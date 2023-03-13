Introduction

Human Trafficking Statistics: Today, we reside in a modern world but yet there is not a single day when illegal activities do not happen. Unfortunately, illegal activities are focused more on girls and women. Sexual violence in such cases badly affects their physical, emotional as well as mental health. And surprisingly, even developed countries face likewise issues. Someday, we need to see a world without any such activities, but it is not suddenly possible unless the government and residents look at it more actively.

With the unfortunate events, this Human trafficking statistics have been written including various sectors, regions, demographics, and many more insightful topics.

Editor’s Choice

What is human trafficking?

Human trafficking refers to the illegal trade of human beings, regardless of age or gender, for sexual slavery, forced labor, and other sexual activities. These cases can occur in any country, but also internationally. These types of cases can be found not only in developing countries but also in developed and underdeveloped countries. Human trafficking is the biggest industry worldwide. It is crucial to report cases of human trafficking to authorities in order to reduce illegal activities.

General Human Trafficking Statistics

According to statistics on human trafficking, there are 5.4 modern slavery victims for every 1000 people.

The most widespread form of trafficking is sex trafficking, followed by forced labor which results in 79% and 18% respectively.

Human trafficking statistics show that the victim of the crime is illegally earning $150 billion annually.

It is estimated that there are 40.3 million victims of modern-day slavery. This includes 24.9 victims of forced labor and 15.4 million victims of forced marriage).

The sex trade in sex is more lucrative than the global cocaine market.

According to statistics, 35 million victims are sex trafficked every day worldwide.

Each year, 4.5 billion people are victims of the forced sex trade.

Only 0.4% are found to be survivors of human trafficking cases.

A victim trapped in this situation once is likely to live for 7 years.

Globally, the average price of a human slave in this country is $90

Statistics on human trafficking show that approximately 50% of all cases are in the United States.

Sex trafficking is more common in women than it is in men.

By Country



(Source: ocindex.net)

As of 2022, Human trafficking statistics show that Libya ranks first for having a. 9.50 score out of 10 for the most similar cases.

Eritrea, Afghanistan, and Burundi have a rate of 9, 8.50 each.

Other countries with an equal score for similar cases are Lebanon, Saudi Arabia, South Sudan, Syria, Turkmenistan, and United Arab Emirates (8.50).

By Immigrants

5% of international victims reported having crossed the borders by illegal means.

Considering the international stage, 44% of children became victims by crossing borders officially.

2 out of 3 immigrants become victims irrespective of the international travel method.

15% of the victim travelers were from various regions, and 12% were from the same sub-region.

15% of cases have been reported to happen interregional.

By Region