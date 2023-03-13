Human Trafficking Statistics – By Region, Immigrants, Demographics, Industry, Relationship, State, Type
Updated · Mar 13, 2023
Introduction
Human Trafficking Statistics: Today, we reside in a modern world but yet there is not a single day when illegal activities do not happen. Unfortunately, illegal activities are focused more on girls and women. Sexual violence in such cases badly affects their physical, emotional as well as mental health. And surprisingly, even developed countries face likewise issues. Someday, we need to see a world without any such activities, but it is not suddenly possible unless the government and residents look at it more actively.
With the unfortunate events, this Human trafficking statistics have been written including various sectors, regions, demographics, and many more insightful topics.
Editor’s Choice
- Every year 4.5 billion people become the victims of forced sex trafficking.
- 2 out of 3 immigrants become victims irrespective of the international travel method.
- Human trafficking statistics say that there are 5.4 victims related to modern slavery for every 1000 people in the globe.
- The estimated number of victims stuck in modern-day slavery (40.3 million) out of these forced labor reported to have 24.9 victims and forced marriage (15.4 million).
- Around 16.55 million reported human trafficking cases have happened in the Asia Pacific.
- Out of 40 million victims of human trafficking, 25% are children around the globe.
- The highest ever forced labor trafficking cases are reported to happen in domestic work resulting in 30%.
- Human trafficking statistics say that the person who performs the crime earns illegally $150 billion every year.
- Around the globe, the sex trafficking industry is larger than the worldwide cocaine market.
- Only 0.4% of survivors of human trafficking cases are detected.
What is human trafficking?
Human trafficking refers to the illegal trade of human beings, regardless of age or gender, for sexual slavery, forced labor, and other sexual activities. These cases can occur in any country, but also internationally. These types of cases can be found not only in developing countries but also in developed and underdeveloped countries. Human trafficking is the biggest industry worldwide. It is crucial to report cases of human trafficking to authorities in order to reduce illegal activities.
General Human Trafficking Statistics
- According to statistics on human trafficking, there are 5.4 modern slavery victims for every 1000 people.
- The most widespread form of trafficking is sex trafficking, followed by forced labor which results in 79% and 18% respectively.
- Human trafficking statistics show that the victim of the crime is illegally earning $150 billion annually.
- It is estimated that there are 40.3 million victims of modern-day slavery. This includes 24.9 victims of forced labor and 15.4 million victims of forced marriage).
- The sex trade in sex is more lucrative than the global cocaine market.
- According to statistics, 35 million victims are sex trafficked every day worldwide.
- Each year, 4.5 billion people are victims of the forced sex trade.
- Only 0.4% are found to be survivors of human trafficking cases.
- A victim trapped in this situation once is likely to live for 7 years.
- Globally, the average price of a human slave in this country is $90
- Statistics on human trafficking show that approximately 50% of all cases are in the United States.
- Sex trafficking is more common in women than it is in men.
By Country
(Source: ocindex.net)
- As of 2022, Human trafficking statistics show that Libya ranks first for having a. 9.50 score out of 10 for the most similar cases.
- Eritrea, Afghanistan, and Burundi have a rate of 9, 8.50 each.
- Other countries with an equal score for similar cases are Lebanon, Saudi Arabia, South Sudan, Syria, Turkmenistan, and United Arab Emirates (8.50).
By Immigrants
- 5% of international victims reported having crossed the borders by illegal means.
- Considering the international stage, 44% of children became victims by crossing borders officially.
- 2 out of 3 immigrants become victims irrespective of the international travel method.
- 15% of the victim travelers were from various regions, and 12% were from the same sub-region.
- 15% of cases have been reported to happen interregional.
By Region
South America (Argentina, Brazil, Uruguay, Bolivia, Ecuador, Bolivia, Peru, Surinam, Guyana, Colombia, and Venezuela). Central America (Caribbean Islands, Cuba, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Mexico, Guatemala, Honduras, and Panama) North America (Canada, Greenland, and USA) South-Eastern Asia (Vietnam, Singapore, Timor- Leste, Cambodia, Myanmar, Laos, Malaysia, Indonesia, and Thailand.) Eastern Asia (Taiwan, South Korea, North Korea, Macau, Mongolia, Japan, China, and Hong Kong). Central Asia (Uzbekistan, Turkmenistan, Tajikistan, Kyrgyz Republic, and Kazakhstan) Southern Asia (Bangladesh, Bhutan, Nepal, Sri Lanka, Nepal, Afghanistan, and India) Western Asia (Bahrain, Iraq, Kuwait, Oman, The State of Palestine, Lebanon, UAE, Yemen, Saudi Arabi, and Qatar). Central Africa (Sao Tome and Principe, Democratic Republic of Congo, Chad, Congo Republic, Central Africa Republic, Cameroon, Gabon, and Equatorial Guinea) Southern Africa (Zimbabwe, Swaziland, South Africa, Angola, Botswana, Lesotho, Mozambique, and Namibia) Western Africa (Togo, Sierra Leone, Senegal, Guinea- Bissau, Liberia, Mali, Gambia, Cote, Cape, Benin, Burkina Faso, Nigeria, Mauritania, Cote D’lvoire, and Niger) Eastern Africa (Uganda, Mauritius, Malawi, Comoros, Burundi, Kenya, Ethiopia, Eritrea, Djibouti, Somalia, Somaliland, Seychelles, Tanzania, Madagascar, Rwanda, and Reunion) Southern Europe (Montenegro, Kosovo, Serbia, Greece, Albania, Italy, Spain, Portugal, and Serbia) Eastern Europe (Slovakia, Romania, Belarus, Ukraine, Poland, Russia, Hungary, and Czech Republic) Northern Europe (Lithuania, Estonia, Iceland, Finland, Denmark, Norway, Great Britain, and Sweden) Western Europe (Monaco, Austria, Switzerland, Belgium, France, Netherlands, and Germany) (Reference: Statista.com) (Reference: NEAL DEVIS) (Reference: South Carolina Attorney General) (Reference: South Carolina Attorney General) (Reference: World Population Review.com) (Reference: World Population Review.com) (Reference: South Carolina Attorney General) (Reference: South Carolina Attorney General) (Reference: humantraffickinghotline.org) The sad reality of the world comes in front of the eyes while concluding this Human Trafficking statistics. As a part of the modern world, we need to take some appropriate steps to stop these illegal activities. As a measure, the government may implement some strict actions and promote cultural activities. Moreover, from childhood, boys, and girls must be educated about the well-being of humanity. Donald Eugene Fields II is the biggest human trafficker who was arrested for sex and child trafficking as well as rape records in his name. Every year around 27.8 million people of various gender, backgrounds, nationalities, and ages become victims of such cases. Moreover, due to excessive use of social media, such cases are rising at a high level. You can report human trafficking cases to the nearest police station of the designated place you have experienced or seen the case. Barry is a lover of everything technology. Figuring out how the software works and creating content to shed more light on the value it offers users is his favorite pastime. When not evaluating apps or programs, he's busy trying out new healthy recipes, doing yoga, meditating, or taking nature walks with his little one.
The sad reality of the world comes in front of the eyes while concluding this Human Trafficking statistics. As a part of the modern world, we need to take some appropriate steps to stop these illegal activities. As a measure, the government may implement some strict actions and promote cultural activities. Moreover, from childhood, boys, and girls must be educated about the well-being of humanity.
Donald Eugene Fields II is the biggest human trafficker who was arrested for sex and child trafficking as well as rape records in his name.
Every year around 27.8 million people of various gender, backgrounds, nationalities, and ages become victims of such cases. Moreover, due to excessive use of social media, such cases are rising at a high level.
You can report human trafficking cases to the nearest police station of the designated place you have experienced or seen the case.
