Introduction

Gun Violence Statistics: Gun violence has been a common public issue in many countries. The major problem observed every year is in the United States of America. As per the statistics, there are more firearm deaths than accidental deaths. People in countries where it is safe to keep a gun at home think it is safer to carry guns publicly to make the country safe. Even after taking safety measurements from the government, there has been no safer place to move around in countries with loaded guns.

This Gun violence statistics have been designed to inform the insight into cruelty happening around the world.

As of today ,90% of the teenagers killed in Firearm violence by means of dating, were girls.

6 million children in the United States of America are more likely to live in a house where at least one loaded gun is kept at the place.

Gun Violence statistics further state that, using a gun for self-protection is less effective than calling the police.

56% of the residents in the United States of America say that carrying a gun in public would make the country safer.

General Gun Violence Statistics

According to Gun violence statistics, in the United States of America, there are more gun shops than coffee shops.

Women are more likely to get killed in the house of domestic abusers.

Death due to the gun are more than death due to car accidents, the ratio has resulted in 3:1.

Around the world, as per Gun violence statistics, there are 875 million firearms. 75% of them belong to civilians.

Around the world, there are 875 million guns, while only 59% are legal.

Gun violence statistics say that around 516 million guns are owned illegally.

Every 16 hours, a woman is shot dead by her former or current partner.

As per the Gun violence statistics, the percentage of firearms death is 155% in the areas where high-capacity guns or assault weapons are identified.

Easy access to guns in homes increase the risk of suicide by 300%.

According to the Gun Violence statistics estimates, every year the segment costs around $229 billion for the American economy.

In the year 2022, there were 309 mass shootings in the United States of America.

Men are more likely to gun a gun or live in a household with a gun than women, resulting in a 46:21 ratio.

(Reference: ReaderDigest)

The above chart provides information on the percentage of mental illness, total gun ownership, and gun deaths according to the country. On average, the United States of America ranks top in all cases. The data has been observed for the year 2021.

United States of America: mental illness (16.9%), total owned guns (120.05%), total gun deaths (12.2%).

mental illness (16.9%), total owned guns (120.05%), total gun deaths (12.2%). Australia: mental illness (19.3%), total owned guns (14.5%), and total gun deaths (1.04%).

mental illness (19.3%), total owned guns (14.5%), and total gun deaths (1.04%). Canada: mental illness (14.9%), total owned guns (34.7%), and total gun deaths (2.05%).

mental illness (14.9%), total owned guns (34.7%), and total gun deaths (2.05%). France: mental illness (16.6%), total owned guns (19.6%), and total gun deaths (2.83%).

mental illness (16.6%), total owned guns (19.6%), and total gun deaths (2.83%). Germany: mental illness (15%), total owned guns (19.6%), total gun deaths (0.99%).

mental illness (15%), total owned guns (19.6%), total gun deaths (0.99%). India: mental illness (13.7%), total owned guns (5.3%), and total gun deaths (0.28%).

mental illness (13.7%), total owned guns (5.3%), and total gun deaths (0.28%). Japan: mental illness (10.5%), total owned guns (0.3%), and total gun deaths (0.06%).

mental illness (10.5%), total owned guns (0.3%), and total gun deaths (0.06%). Spain: mental illness (18.3%), total owned guns (7.5%), and total gun deaths (0.62%).

mental illness (18.3%), total owned guns (7.5%), and total gun deaths (0.62%). Sweden: mental illness (15.3%), total owned guns (23.1%), and total gun deaths (1.60%).

mental illness (15.3%), total owned guns (23.1%), and total gun deaths (1.60%). Spain: mental illness (14.4%), total owned guns (16.5%), and total gun deaths (1.95%).

By Country

63% of the residents in the United States of America believe keeping a gun at home makes it safer.

In the United States of America, Gun violence statistics say that 548% of the republican owned at least one gun while 66% of them were living in a home with a gun.

Similarly, there were 20% of democrats with owned guns and 31% were living in a home with a gun.

(Reference: ReaderDigest)

According to Gun Violence, per 100,000 people, the rate of Gun deaths is highest compared to other well-developing countries resulting in 12.21%. The data has been observed for the year 2021.

Finland has 3.25% whereas Switzerland has a gun death rate of 3.01%.

Other countries ranked respectively in the list are as follows: Austria (2.9%), France (2.83%), Canada (2.05%), Norway (1.75%), Sweden (1.6%), Portugal (1.58%), Greece (1.52%), Denmark (1.47%), Italy (1.31%), and Belgium (1.24%).

Furthermore, in the list are New Zealand (1.07%), Australia (1.04%), Germany (.99%), Spain (.62%), Netherlands (.58%), United Kingdom (.23%), and Japan (06%).

By City

According to the Gun violence statistics of 2021, the above chart provides information on cities with the largest increase in the gun homicide rate in the United States of America.

The top city in the USA is Pueblo, Colorado with a gun homicide rate of 119%.

The list is further followed by Amarillo, Texas, and Lansing, Michigan with respective rates of 117% and 112%.

Austin, Texas has an 86% violence rate while Fayetteville, North Carolina has 77%.

Children Related Gun Violence Statistics

The black population is 4 times more likely to get killed with a gun by their white acquaintances.

1 out of 5 gays or lesbians in the young generation has been injured or threatened using a weapon on school premises.

Poverty touched children are more likely to die due to homicides than rich children.

93% of the shooters in school plan the attack in advance.

Every gun shooter gave out threatening images or messages before the act.

68% of the weapons used at school shootings were taken from a relative, friend, or from the home.

As per the Gun violence statistics, around 80% of gun suicides happened using a gun of a family member.

Homicides are more likely to happen than drowning deaths.

The leading cause of death in the United States of America is gun violence.

1 out of 10 firearm deaths is at the age of 19 or less.

By Demographics

By ethnic background

On average, according to Gun Violence statistics, 9,991 black American die because of homicides.

Considering black Americans, are 8 times more likely to experience gun violence.

On the other hand, black people resulting in 24% of owning guns in the United States of America.

(Reference: EveryStat.org)

On average of every 100,000 people, there are around 20.8% of the black population becomes a target for gun violence.

9% of the people from American Indian/Alaska native have resulted into 6.9% for the same reason.

There are 4% and 2% of the population for every 100,000 people from Latinx and white ethnic backgrounds respectively who are targeted for gun violence.

1% of the targeted population belongs to Asian/pacific islanders.

(Reference: GIFFORDS)

Considering the illegal gun violence conducted by police, there are 95% of black men are always on target by the police while black women it is around 4%.

American Indian men and women have a target ratio by police of 60% and 5% respectively.

55% and 3%target rate is experienced by Latinx men and women.

There are 40% and 3% white men and women and around 16% target ratio is experienced by Asian/ pacific islander men.

By Type



(Source: ReaderDigest)

There are 44% of the residents in the United States of America own at least one gun in their homes. Out of these, 72% own a pistol/handgun.

62% of the residents own a rifle and 54% of them have a shotgun at their homes.

Things To Do Rather Than Paying The Cost Of Gun Violence In The USA



(Source: ReaderDigest)

Gun violence statistics say that, instead of spending $280 billion collectively on gun violence, there are other things that can Americans do with that money.

Out of the above amount, America can build 21 new carriers which are nuclear-powered aircraft costing $13.3 billion each.

In addition, the government can repair dams and bridges costing around $40 billion.

Similarly, this amount can either hire 4,217,058 teachers for 12 months or 1,40,586 teachers for 30 years.

By Support

(Reference: ReaderDigest)

89% of Americans support universal background checks, while 66% are in favor of federal tracking of gun sales.

64% of the residents in the United States of America are willing to ban high-capacity magazines while 63% of the people want to ban assault rifles.

Similarly, 53% of the people support getting stronger gun laws in the country.

By Opinion

Statistics on gun violence show that 61% of respondents are armed.



By Intent

Each year, the United States of America observes the following deaths:

People die from gun violence (40,620).

People survived gunshot injuries (76 725)

People who have been intentionally shot and survived (34,566).

Gun suicide (23,891).

Attempted gun suicide (3,554).

Unintentionally killed (492).

Legal intervention suffocated (547).

By legal intervention, shot and survived (1.376).

But the intent is unknown (347).

Shot and survived, intent unknown (4.471).

Females are killed by their male partners (or husbands) (547).

By Murder Rate

The Gun violence statistics for 2023 show that the 20 top countries with the highest murder rate per 1,000,000 residents are included in the list.

El Salvador is the top-ranking country with 52.02% of the total as of 2023. Jamaica and Lesotho were second and third respectively with 43.85% and 43.56%.

The following countries are included in the percentage list: Honduras (33.89%), Belize (33.79%), Venezuela (36.69%), Saint Vincent and Saint grenadines (36.54%), South Africa (36.4%), Saint Kitts and Nevis (36.09%),

Nigeria (34.52%), Saint Vincent and Saint grenadines (33.45%), South Africa (36.4%), and Nigeria (34.52%),

Bahamas (31.96%), Trinidad and Tobago (30.65%), Mexico (29.07%) and Saint Martin (27.34%), Saint Martin (27.73%)

A similar list also includes Brazil (27.38%), Dominica (25.59%), Colombia (25.34%), Guatemala (22.5%), and Saint Lucia (21.44%).

Conclusion

The above statistics show that mass shootings are much more common in the United States than elsewhere. Although the United States of America is considered a developed nation, these policies are causing more unnatural deaths each year. The number of gun violence cases in the USA was even higher than it was in January 2023. These countries’ governments must change their policies or the problem will only get worse in the future. Although everything appears to be the perfect icing on top, the inside is a dark place with excessive freedom.

FAQ . What is Gun violence? Gun violence is an act of injuring or causing a death incident to an individual or mass group of people by gun holders. How to prevent gun violence? Each country’s government is responsible for taking major steps against such things. Individually, each family member, friend, or colleague should keep gun-like weapons out of reach. Such weapons should not be used against any small dispute. Which country ranks highest for violence? As of 2022, El Salvador ranks highest for the highest murder rate, resulting in 52.02%.