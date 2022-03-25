40+ B2B Marketing Statistics 2022: SEO Trends, Growth and Facts

B2B Marketing Statistics: Business to Business Marketing, better known as B2B Marketing, has undergone a drastic transition in the past years. Nowadays, organizations that use products and services from other organizations want to be treated like B2C customers, according to some statistics. It means B2B marketing entities must be ready to optimize their marketing strategy. We can also witness the incredible growth of technologies like AI, voice recognition, and automation in the marketing sector. More importantly, B2B marketing strategies have plans to make use of these technologies.

A proper understanding of B2B marketing statistics will help you understand the right steps you can take as a B2B marketing professional.

In this article, we have listed some of the most important B2B marketing statistics from different sectors like content marketing, SEO, social media marketing, lead generation, automation, web design, etc.

Core B2B Marketing Statistics in 2022

Here are the most important points from B2B marketing statistics about 2022

41% of B2B businesses have an in-house team for marketing analysis, strategy, and execution

Video marketing was one of the areas in which B2B organizations had invested the most in 2021

More than one-third of B2B marketing companies follow a well-designed, formal marketing plan

Only 6% of the B2B organizations in the surveys were completely relying on third-party agencies

Almost 90% of B2B organizations rely on email marketing to distribute content to their customers

More than half of customers believe that their purchase decisions are impacted by email marketing campaigns

Close to 90% of B2B marketers see content as a powerful medium to build brand awareness as well as trust in customers

The close rate of SEO B2B marketing is almost eight times higher than that of traditional marketing

61% of surveyed B2B organizations rely on PPC ads to distribute content and generate more leads

Most executives agree that their B2B marketing strategies include importance to social media

Now, we shall explore some detailed statistics from different subsections.

General B2B Marketing Statistics

Here are some general statistical findings concerning the B2B marketing sector globally. These numbers do indicate the current situation through which the B2B marketing world is going on.

#1. There is a discrepancy between the number of B2B marketers who set goals and those who achieve them. While 74% of the surveyed marketers say that they have set up marketing goals, only 3% of them were able to achieve these goals on a constant basis. It means the others have to optimize their strategies further.

#2. The demographics of those who buy B2B services are also quite interesting. More than half of the people who buy B2B services belong to the millennial age group. It means companies controlled by people within a different age group may have a different perspective on B2B services.

#3. The B2B industry in the US has been on a path of constant growth for quite some time. According to the statistics, in 2022, the US industry has been valued at $6.7 trillion, which is impressive.

#4. It is also worth noting that 23.6% of all businesses in the United States have some kind of involvement in the B2B sector. Of course, these organizations may be offering B2C offering, but B2B remains a section that cannot be ignored.

#5. Many organizations have had the transition from traditional marketing to digital marketing in a couple of years past us. Almost half of these organizations believe that the decision to reallocate the resources has been quite productive.

#6. 56% of companies in the B2B sector have made an investment in the digital marketing sector. Out of the entire number, 56% of organizations have relied on third-party marketing service providers, whereas others have built an in-house marketing team.

#7. Many B2B companies have completed the transition from hybrid to digital. According to statistics, 44% of B2B companies spend most of their marketing budget on digital marketing. Such a drastic allocation of resources has been observed to be profit-friendly in the long run.

#8. B2B email marketing seems to be the most successful option in terms of ROI. It is because email marketing campaigns are effective in creating leads that can be sustained and expanded. It offers an ROI of 50%, which is an impressive number.

#9. B2B companies seem to have understood the importance of marketing, especially in terms of how well they perform in the market. More than 30% of organizations seem to have dedicated 5% of their budget to marketing campaigns. It is a high number compared to the old times.

#10. Website development is the area where B2B marketing has spent most of its resources. It doesn’t come as a surprise, especially considering the importance of a website in creating the brand identity online. The other top expenses were digital marketing and content marketing.

B2B Marketing Trends Statistics

The current trends in the B2B marketing sector are also quite interesting. As it can be seen, different teams plan to follow unique paths for building more leads and retaining maximum customers.

#11. Content marketing has become quite the popular option among organizations. As a result, around 70% of organizations are using content marketing campaigns for lead generation and reputation building. It also happens to be one of the most-spent-on things in the sector.

#12. Account-based marketing is also gaining momentum in the B2B marketing sector. According to statistics, 46% of marketers have had plans to invest in account-based marketing. In 2022, these numbers are expected to rise for sure.

#13. Artificial Intelligence will be one of the driving forces of B2B marketing in 2022. Many companies have already shifted to products and services that use the power of AI for analytics and control. And the best part about AI is that it can be integrated into different scenarios.

#14. Video marketing has also become a pillar of B2B marketing in 2021. Companies have a plan to rely on the power of video marketing in 2022, making video marketing a tool for trust-building and lead generation at a mass level.

#15. Remarketing, a process of focusing on customers who have already shown interest in your products, is a growing trend in the B2B marketing sector. According to the surveys, 33% of organizations are ready to get into remarketing for their products and services.

B2B Content Marketing Statistics

As we already mentioned, content marketing has become a pivotal aspect of B2B marketing. The majority of B2B organizations use content marketing for a variety of needs. Here are some stats.

#16. Surveys have shown that content from potential B2B businesses is more persuasive than ads. 80% of the surveyed opinionated that they would like to read articles about the potential business instead of a ready-made advertisement.

#17. Potential customers of B2B products and services are interested in seeing custom content instead of generic ones. As per the survey data, 61% of users said that they are likely to make a positive decision after reading custom marketing content from the service provider.

#18. Companies with an average employee strength of 1000 are said to spend $405,000 on content marketing per year. The number does not come as a surprise, considering how effective content marketing has become over the past years.

#19. Comparative analysis shows that content marketing is quite inexpensive than traditional marketing. In most cases, running a content marketing campaign is 61% less expensive than running a traditional campaign with the same reach.

#20. 41% of potential customers go through different pieces of content marketing campaigns before reaching a sales executive. It means a single piece of content marketing campaign is not going to be an effective choice for most organizations.

#21. For 33% of the surveyed B2B companies, content marketing is the top spent-on sector. As a result, these companies dedicate an important part of their budget towards content marketing as well. It thus becomes a positive cycle.

#22. Over the past 12 months, the average size of a B2B content marketing team has increased by 31%. The growth comes at a time organizations have understood the importance of content marketing in creating a sustainable digital presence and driving sales.

#23. 86% of organizations use analytics tools for content marketing. These tools offer a variety of options like web analytics, dashboards, etc. Standing next to such analytical tools in the survey are email marketing and social media analytics tools.

#24. Even organizations with just 1 to 99 employees spend an average of $81,900 annually on campaigns in content marketing. This budget goes in sync with the increasing popularity of content marketing. For many of these companies, content marketing is where most of the resources are dedicated to.

#25. Different companies have varying purposes for using content marketing. For instance, 86% of marketers expect content marketing campaigns to create brand awareness, whereas 70% of them use the same to build leads and demand.

#26. It does not come as a surprise that 58% of organizations believe their content marketing campaigns are ‘moderately successful.’ While there is increasing competition in the B2B industry, effective marketing seems to make a difference.

B2B SEO Marketing Statistics

Even though content marketing and email marketing stay on top of the list, SEO marketing remains a medium through which B2B organizations keep their growth. Here are some statistics about SEO marketing.

#27. On average, 95% of search engine traffic goes to the first SERP: Search Engine Result Page. Therefore, it makes sense to make sure that your organization’s website is on the first page if you want to drive sales from potential keywords.

#28. A potential buyer of B2B products/services make around 12 Google searches before they decide to buy one of the many services from the market. Therefore, the SEO marketing strategy of a B2B service provider must be expansive and stable enough.

#29. As a result of these pointers, 60% of B2B organizations make use of SEO and SEO marketing. Statistics also show that these search engine results also help potential buyers to come across new products. So, SEO marketing is something that a B2B organization cannot ignore.

#30. Even though there is a fight between organic and paid traffic, most traffic from SERPs is captured by organic content only. So, a company will have to attempt organic content marketing techniques as much as it can invest in paid content.

#31. Making all these pointers more valuable, 71% of B2B customers prefer using Google search to find out information about people, organizations, and more. Thus, it becomes imperative that your organization must have commendable SEO visibility.

B2B Email Marketing Statistics

Email marketing is considered a goldmine when it comes to B2B marketing. Even though there are numerous ways to reach B2B customers, email marketing seems to play a larger role in 2022.

#32. 31% of content marketing specialists believe that email newsletters do the best job when it comes to creating valuable leads and sales. It happens so because you are promoting content among people who have already shown interest in your product/service/cause.

#33. For around 60% of marketers, email marketing is the topmost revenue channel as well. Because, as we said earlier, email campaigns do a great job of generating leads, even when they are sent to non-subscribers. So, the chances of profit are also high.

#34. On average, people spend around 10 to 60 minutes reading emails from different categories. So, if your email marketing campaign can attract attention, a potential B2B customer is likely to be converted. However, the emails must be optimized.

#35. B2B marketing emails have an opening rate of 20%. It means people tend to read 20 emails out of every 100 emails that are sent out. While the number is not high, it needs to be noted that email marketing is also used for familiarizing the brand with the audience.

#36. Email automation is one of the techniques widely used by B2B marketing. By creating emails that keep your brand connected to the customer, the number of leads can be increased. It also plays a significant role in customer retention.

B2B Social Media Marketing Stats.

#37. 95% of B2B organizations have a separate budget for content production, especially for social media. In particular, Pinterest is one of the most popular platforms used by B2B social media marketers.

#38. For most B2B companies, LinkedIn is the second most useful platform when it comes to creating useful connections and building the brand identity. In addition to these, content marketing works well on LinkedIn, thanks to the new features.

#39. Twitter ads are also very much used by B2B marketers across the globe. Thanks to the great presence of organizations and decision-makers on the platform, Twitter seems to be a great way to increase sales for B2B products and services.

#40. Standing on top of the list by B2B marketers is Facebook indeed. 42% of organizations have managed to get new clients from Facebook. In addition, ad campaigns on Facebook are used by a considerable percent of B2B marketers.

#41. Instagram is also widely used by B2B content marketers for lead generation. In particular, Instagram ads are known for their conversion rates. However, the average CPC of an Instagram ad is $3.56, which seems okay for B2B providers.

Conclusion

B2B marketing seems to integrate many technologies available in 2022. For instance, automation and AI are some of those new technologies that B2B organizations are using. On the other hand, B2B buyers also rely on these platforms, increasing the chances of conversion and retention. For instance, despite the increasing demand for new-gen platforms, the reachability through email marketing seems quantifiable enough for the most part.

How big is the B2B market? The global B2B e-commerce market size was estimated at USD 7.72 trillion and is expected to reach USD 25.65 trillion Revenue forecast in 2028. How many B2B marketers use content marketing? 91% B2B marketers believe they use content marketing as part of their overall strategy How many B2B buyers are Millennials? Millennials make up 59%, which is the largest buyer group for B2B technology. 30% of them are also lead buyers for their brand. What are the Stages of the B2B buying process? A need is recognized. The need is described and quantified. Potential suppliers are searched for. Qualified suppliers are asked to complete responses to requests for proposal (RFPs). The proposals are evaluated and supplier(s) selected. An order routine is established. A postpurchase evaluation is conducted and the feedback provided to the vendor. What percentage of B2B buyers use social media to make buying decisions? 75% B2B buyers use social media to make purchasing decisions. Senior-level buyers are also more likely to turn to online professional networks, such as LinkedIn, for support in purchasing decisions. What are the largest B2B industries? B2B companies operate in many industries, such as: Financial services, Technology, Manufacturing, Construction, Retail, Telecommunications, Insurance, Healthcare and so on.