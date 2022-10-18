90+ Branding Statistics, Fact, Trends For Good Impression

Introduction

Branding Statistics: Branding is the most important process in a company’s lifetime. Branding helps to understand the value of a product or service using the company’s logo, vision, and goals in the eyes of the customers. To be honest, branding is a crucial process to perform as the world is leaping into a hyper-competitive environment. There is n number of companies performing on the same level with similar products. Out of this, a company has to show why it is different from everyone else. These branding statistics will give an insight into how people believe in the branding of the company.

These statistics prove that a company without a brand is nothing and people prefer only those companies whose brands have a higher image. In these branding statistics, the importance is also mentioned to increase the awareness of the branding strategies. In the initial days of the company, branding can be difficult to build, but once customers start believing in the company and the company stays transparent then the business will never experience any setbacks

Key Branding Statistics (Editor’s Choice)

Companies need to make 5 to 7 impressions in the eyes of the customer before it forms a shape of a brand.

Companies that have a presence of their brand on all kinds of platforms such as online and offline have the ability to increase their revenue by 23%

Branding statistics say that other content such as blogs, articles, etc. plays an important role as the content is generated by users and can impact other customers just by reading it. Users can impact other user’s decisions on purchasing habits resulting in 79%

More than 200 million brands are believed to be using Facebook’s free marketing tools

Importance Of Branding

In the world of competition, without branding, no company will experience any success. Branding needs to do at the initial stage of the company, once the market knows the value the customers are automatically going to come and buy the same product maintaining the level of retention. Following are some important notes on branding.

The crucial importance above all is maintaining the level of the image in the eyes of the customers. Branding has the ability to differentiate the product and services offered by the company from its competitors.

Branding can be communicated through logos, visions, different shapes of fonts, and many other graphical features. Rather than conducting lengthy seminars and showing how the company is different, these tiny graphical things can convey big messages.

Rather than conducting lengthy seminars and showing how the company is different, these tiny graphical things can convey big messages. Branding helps to differentiate the value from others on national and international levels.

Branding can be the company’s tangible asset.

Branding authorizes the business and outlines the purpose.

A message of branding can also be given from infographics and visuals.

General Brand Statistics

64% of the people decide to purchase the product or service offered by the company after referring to the brand videos on social media networking.

Brands with regular blogging have experienced an increase in leads by 67%.

. Brands affected by political reasons have divided around 62% of the customers in the market

Companies with loyal brands attract 43% of more customers than the competitors

Around 70% of the brand manager believe in creating value by brands and increasing the customer database rather than converting leads into sales

77% of the brand managers believe in branding in terms of company growth.

. Branded companies that have negative remarks are affected by incoming candidates by up to 21%

Around 53% of businesses irrespective of their company size, use content marketing in brand strategies

. 54% of the customers prefer information from branded companies.

by 23%. Studies show that when people feel emotions created by music added to the video by the brands increases the favorability by 46% towards the company.

Around 80% of the audience will get attracted to those brands that have eye-catchy colors in videos, logos, and such graphical things

Studies show that customers need only 10 seconds to judge the company by its logo.

by its logo. Around 33% of the companies have blue color in their brand logo e.g., Visa, Facebook, Twitter.

more than the logo. Around 77% of consumers purchase the product with reference to brand names rather than focusing on the product itself.

If a company has an excellent brand name, it has the ability to cut down the costs occurring during hiring and training by 50%

Lesser than 10% of the B2B companies state that they have consistency in managing the brand image

state that they have consistency in In terms of social media, and excellent brand image, candidates also consider the presence of top-level management on social media networks before applying for a position in the company

Around 68% of the men and 64% of the women feel close to the brand and becomes the deciding factor before purchasing the product

and becomes the deciding factor before purchasing the product Around 86% of the audience on social media prefer honesty and authenticity in the brands present on social media networking sites

In the United States of America, 4 out of 10 customers discontinued the purchase habit from their regular brands because the company failed to provide trust. On the same note, 31% of the customer believe that trust can build better brands.

Customers prefer consistency, quality, cost, and experience from the brands as a method of retention

62% of the companies believe in online brand visibility

Mothers who like posts of big brands are normally influenced by other mothers in the world resulting in 38%

which offer customization as well as personalization Customer who prefers eco-friendly products will prefer brands that make a positive impact around the world resulting in a 50% increase in purchasing power accounting for 13% of the customer.

73% of the customers prefer those brands that have excellent after-sales customer service

Companies with only one star in the brand review if preferred only by 21% of the candidates

in collaboration with the marketing department Around 63% of techno-savvy people always focus on the brand of the mobile phones before purchasing it

Around 94% of the people in the world recognize the logo of the Coca-Cola brand

Companies that have the presence of their brand on all kinds of platforms such as online and offline have the ability to increase revenue by 23%

is based on the 64% of the customer want their favorite brands to speak up about social issues

Branding statistics say that other content such as blogs, articles, etc., plays an important role as the content is generated by users and can impact other customers just by reading it. Users can impact other user’s decisions on purchasing habits resulting in 79%

95% of the top brand prefer to use only two colors in the brand logo.

Description brand logos have more effects on the minds of the customer than a simple logo

Customers who have emotional attachments to the brands they love increase their value of it by 306 times

Content marketing around branding can increase the rate of leads by 3 times

Email marketing helps 40 times faster than any other promotional activities while branding the company

Branding statistics also state that when a brand has greater customer service 86% of the people get positively affected.

78% of the marketers believed in positive content marketing can increase the brand image of the company

69% of the customers usually get in touch with brands that have chatbots

Around 50% of people experience multiple brands in their lifetime with the same or different category

Influencer marketing increases the branding process by 34%. Whereas, frequent website visits, short videos, experiential marketing, and virtual events can increase the brand by 33%, 31%, 29%, and 31% respectively

In the process of increasing brand awareness, if the process is overdone it losses its image in the eyes of the customers.

Referrals increase the brand image resulting in a 78%

More than 200 million brands are believed to be using Facebook’s free marketing tools

Companies do rebranding in around 7 to 10 year

Conclusion

These branding statistics prove how branding is important in today’s world. There are many big brands around the world in every category and they are performing very well just because they have gained enough brand image. Most people prefer branded products because they offer quality and transparency over any local products. Moreover, branding can help companies to gain access to international markets while being a local business company.

Technology is increasing healthy competition around the world. Therefore, to stand out from competitors branding is the most important step after launching the business. Well, it is not only that branding is performed in the initial days only but, the brand image shall be continuously preserved in the minds of the customer to increase the life of a company. There are many conceptions of how people look at brands just by judging them by the shape and color of the logo. Therefore, branding plays the most important role above all processes of the company.