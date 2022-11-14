Introduction

2Checkout (Verifone) Statistics: Digital marketing, eCommerce, and digital business all of these are possible because of technological innovations. Businesses that have an online presence meaning, businesses running on the internet with international reach are gaining more and more profits every day. For such merchants, online payment platforms are icing on the cake. 2Checkout which later changed its name to Verifone is also one of the online payment platforms with millions of customers and merchants around the globe. In this 2Checkout (Verifone) Statistics we will have some insight into its features, general statistics, and a comparison between 2Checkout and Stripe.

Key 2Checkout Statistics (Editor’s Choice)

. Around the globe, countries which have English as a foreign language, have created 21.4% of the digital commerce sales.

What is 2Checkout?

2Checkout (Verifone) is an online payment platform available around the world which helps businesses to receive payment from anywhere in the globe. It has multiple accepted currencies as well as various payment methods through which customers can pay online. 2Checkout has changed its name to Verifone.

Features of 2Checkout

2Checkout is a multifunctional online payment platform along with the following principal features

24/7 customer support available over chat and phone.

Offers payments to recurring billing.

Multiple languages support more than 30 various languages.

Multi-currency supported.

Custom-built subscription plans.

Globally supported payment methods.

Compatible with iOS, Android, Desktop.

Suitable with any kind of business, small-scale industries, medium as well as large-scale industries.

Advantages and Disadvantages of 2Checkout (Verifone)

Advantages

The pricing rate is predictable.

Multiple currencies and language support.

The billing style is month to month.

Give monetization benefits to the website.

It can also perform automatically monthly recurring payments.

Customized subscription plans.

Disadvantages

A huge number of reports say, the company is holding funds

Depending on the business type payout can be made even in biweekly, weekly, or monthly, therefore is no fixed payout period

The less advanced technology used to protect customers from fraud

General 2Checkout Statistics

2Checkout supports the above 45 payment methods. In other words, it accepts global payment methods.

There are more than 4,00,000 customers around the globe.

2Checkout has successfully processed more than 10.3 billion transactions in the last financial year.

2Checkout operates in more than 80 offices around the globe.

2Checkout is available in more than 180 regions.

According to 2Checkout (Verifone) Statistics there are over 20,000 merchants using the 2Checkout platform.

2Checkout is available in 37 regions of North and Central America, 61 regions in Europe, 51 regions in APAC, 71 regions in Africa and the Middle East, and 14 regions in Latam.

Around the globe, countries which have English as a foreign language, have created 21.4% of digital commerce sales. This includes France, Italy, Japan, Netherlands, Spain, Switzerland, Brazil, UAE, Belgium, and Germany.

The above countries created a 20% of increase in digital sales in the last financial year using the 2Checkout platform.

Considering the year of the pandemic, these countries made a commendable adoption of digital businesses by adopting two 2checkout methods.

Japan was able to increase overall sales by 40% around the country, whereas the United Kingdom recorded a 34% increase in digital sales, and Australia experienced a sale of 32% increase.

On the other hand, the Netherlands, the United States of America, Italy, and Spain recorded 31%, 30%, 30%, and 27% accordingly.

Whereas Canada, France, and Germany recorded 27%, 26%, and 25% the increase in digital sales.

According to the 2Checkout (Verifone) Statistics, around the globe, 21.40% of people from the age group of 18 to 24 are using it.

While the population from the age group of 25 to 34 is around 32.23%.

On the other hand, the age of 35 to 44 and 45 to 54 contributes to the platform of 2Checkout around 20.41% and 12.51% respectively.

There are around 8.10% of the people from the age group of 55 to 64.

Whereas the population above 65 years is also using the 2Checkout online payment platform resulting in 5.35%.

According to the to 2Checkout (Verifone) Statistics above chart shows the major cities in which this platform is being used by two different devices. United States of America has around 36.51% of the users resulting in 409.5K, out of which 50.29% are using accessing the website on a desktop and 49.71% of the people are using it on a mobile phone.

The United Kingdom and Germany have 6.5% and 4.73% of the users resulting in 72.9K and 53.1K in the total each.

Which, In the United Kingdom 82.28% of the people are accessing the 2Checkout website on the desktop while 18.72% of the people have it on their phones.

In Germany, 100% of the population is accessing the website by desktop.

On the other hand, Indian and Brazil’s populations have 3.66% and 3.58% of the people using it, resulting in a minor difference of 41K and 40.2K respectively.

The Indian population of 83.91% prefers the website on the desktop while others 16.09% access it by using mobile phones.

Similar to Germany, Brazil’s 100% population is using 2Checkout’s online payment platform via desktop.

In the month of October 2022, 2Checkout’s website had around 1.4 million traffic from around the globe which is similar to the month of August 2022.

From September to October, the percentage of visitors has been increased by 0.96%

In the month of September, around 1.3 million users visited the website.

In terms of online payment platforms around 31.17% of users are female and 68.83% are male.

A user on average spends 03.38 minutes on the website.

According to the 2Checkout (Verifone) Statistics, in the year 2021, it was estimated that there will be more than 2.14 billion digital buyers.

China’s eCommerce sale will be doubled by the year 2024 which was $826.6 billion in the year 2019.

According to the 2Checkout (Verifone) Statistics, 80% of people love to shop online, while 66% prefer offline/instore shopping, while 53% use mobile phones for online shopping.

2Checkout website has around 9.4 million backlinks.

According to 2Checkout (Verifone) Statistics, the website has a 54.37% bounce rate.

A few of them to 2Checkout (Verifone) customers are Shopify, WooCommerce, Zoho, Open Cart, Magento, LemonStand, Bigcommerce, and many more…

2Checkout (Verifone) has received 50.59% direct traffic toward the official website.

43% of the users came through referrals, whereas around 12.13% of the users search for their official website.

While 1.93% of the population came from social media networking sites.

On the other hand, 3.57% and 0.35% contributed from mail and display advertising.

While considering only social media networking sites, YouTube plays a major part in pulling traffic toward the website by 59.18%.

WhatsApp and Facebook contribute up to 13.80% and 6.91% accordingly.

While Discord social media networking site has referred traffic of around 4.63% and Twitter contributes up to 4.01%.

Other social media with least total percentage include around 11.46%.

2Checkout is being used by many sectors around the world. Computer electronics have around 18.50% of the total usage.

Whereas science and education have a 7.34% contribution.

Business and other consumer services 3.67% of the total usage.

On the other hand, other businesses have 2checkout contributions up to 67.23%.

The 2Checkout (Verifone) Statistics show that the website has 661 unique domains.

Because of the online payment methods, affiliate marketing sales increased by 24%.

Other than leading countries’ comparison with 2Checkout this chart provides information on which percentage of the countries are using 2Checkout.

In the United States of America, 2Checkout (Verifone) is used by 17.78% of the population. This shows an increase in the rate of users by 5.84%.

Whereas, India’s ranking in a second-place shows that it has around 5.09% of the population with an increased rate of users by 6.27%.

With a minor difference in the total number of users, Germany ranks in third place showing a similarly increasing usage rate of 7.51%.

Seychelles and China have 4.15% and 3.52% of the total users with a decreasing rate in total usage by 12.85% in the Chinese territory.

Other countries with a negligible percentage of users count up to 64.48%.

The annual every is between $500 million to $1 billion almost year financial year.

2Checkout (Verifone) statistics benchmark report states that, the subscription rate for online goods and service increase by 79% in the year 2021.

2Checkout’s payouts are made based on types of business as well as minimum transfer amount requirement. Once the minimum transfer amount is matched then the payouts to the merchant could go out weekly, biweekly or monthly.

Stripe VS 2Checkout

Stripe is the world’s known and leading payment gateway, which is accessible in 47 countries and supports more than 135 currencies around the globe and provides easy integration and has with merchants therefore, the preference towards Stripe is more than any other online payment platform. Today, millions of websites are connected with Stripe platforms and increasing their accessibility. For this reason, the stripe is in dominating place today.

Stripe provides huge discounts.

The platform has country-wise charging rates.

Customized checkout options are available.

Multiple payment options.

International as well as local payment opportunities.

Flexible user interface.

Augmented intelligence-based protection from fraud.

Developer tool.

Available customer support over chat, call, and email.

Suitable for small, medium, and large based industries.

2Checkout (Verifone)

Similarly, 2Checkout (Verifone) is a platform with an online payment option, in short, a tool that lets your website be monetized. It can also process various payments from local or international boundaries. Currently, the business has around 14,000 plus merchants spread over the globe.

The platform promotes digital commerce.

Global currencies are supported for better payment options.

It has the ability to support functions such as global tax and other financial services.

24/7 customer service is available.

Moreover, the platform accepts various payment methods.

Supports all kinds of businesses such as small, medium, and large-scale industries.

Which One Is Better?

To be honest, Stripe is a better option above all, as it provides more payment options than 2Checkout (Verifone). Moreover, it is a widely accepted online payment method as well as surpluses in many features than 2Checkout (Verifone). But it is not always about which is superior, and which is not. It depends on the company’s requirement to accept the payment methods. There are many other tough competitors in the market which have more features, and in some cases, they may seem more acceptable than Stripe and 2Checkout (Verifone).

Conclusion

Considering the 2Checkout (Verifone) Statistics, it is clear that during the pandemic years 2Checkout (Verifone) platform helped a lot of countries to run their business online. There is n number of online payment platforms with different features. The size of the business can decide which online payment platform is better for them. 2Checkout (Verifone) is widely used in the United States of America whereas, other platforms such as PayPal, Stripe, and Amazon Pay is giving tough competition. Yet, 2Checkout (Verifone) is one of the best online payment applications of all.

FAQ . What is 2Checkout? 2Checkout is an online payment platform available in more than 200 countries around the world. Is 2Checkout and Verifone same? Yes. 2Checkout later changed its name to Verifone. Is 2Checkout safe to use? Yes. Payment made through 2Checkout pass by level I compliant therefore the platform is safe to use. Can you make international payments using 2Checkout? Yes, international payments are possible from anytime and anywhere.