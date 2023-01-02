Introduction

XUMO Statistics: Be it in India or any other part of the world, over-the-top platforms (OTT) are booming around the world. Majorly after the pandemic, it has become a billion-dollar industry with affordable subscription charges. OTT platform allows users to watch any content multiple times, unlike going to theaters by buying expensive tickets with view only one option. XUMO is the trending OTT as well as demand on video platforms currently in the USA. In this XUMO Statistics, we will have an insight into its features, statistics by region, platform, demographics, referral traffic, and a list of top movies to watch free on XUMO.

XUMO Statistics (Editor’s Choice)

70% of XUMO’s users are highly educated users.

of XUMO’s users are highly educated users. According to XUMO Statistics, there are 28.73% of female users and 71.27% of male users.

The platform is free to use and does not offer any subscription charges.

to use and does not offer any subscription charges. There are only 3% of adult users in the USA use the platform.

in the USA use the platform. XUMO is currently available only in Canada, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Brazil, Mexico, Italy, and the United States of America.

There were 63.4% of the user’s used mobile phones to access the platform while 36.6% were desktop users.

to access the platform while The platform has 40 million monthly active users.

XUMO has 100% organic traffic.

In recent years, the platform has seen 300% growth in its revenue.

There are 190 various live channels on the XUMO platform.

What is XUMO?

XUMO is an American OTT online TV platform based in Irvine, California, United States of America. The platform is free to use but it is ad supported. XUMO is currently available only in Canada, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Brazil, Mexico, Italy, and the United States of America. XUMO has various live channels as well as movies and TV shows, music channels that can be watched for free.

Features

XUMO is compatible with Android TV, other smart TVs, Amazon FireTV, iOS, and Android portable devices, as well as desktop versions.

The platform is free to use and does not offer any subscription charges.

Hundreds of movies, live channels, music channels,s and TV episodes can be watched without any cost.

New TV channels are added every month.

XUMO supports English as well as French and Spanish language content.

Hundreds of updated content on the platform.

Users can advertise on the platform to earn money.

General XUMO Statistics

As of January 2021, the platform had around 24 million active users.

Currently, as per the XUMO statistics, it has 40 million monthly active users.

70% of XUMO’s users are highly educated users.

XUMO statistics say that the platform has 100% organic traffic.

In recent years, the platform has seen 300% growth in its revenue.

There are 190 various live channels on the XUMO platform.

The recorded visits to the website in the month of October 2022 were 421.3K, whereas in the month of September 2022 there were 598.7K visits. This number has shown a 27.9% decrease in the total number of visitors.

In the month of August 2022, there were 336.8K total visits.

The platform’s official website has a 79.63% of bounce rate.

The website has 652.7K backlinks.

By Platform



(Source: Statista)

There are various free video streaming platforms in the United States of America. Such as Peacock, Pluto TV, The Roku Channel, IMDB TV, and many others.

Top free video channels have a share of 15%, 14% 13% of adult users in the USA.

Comparatively, XUMO statistics show that there are only 3% of adult users in the USA use the platform.

By Demographic



(Source: Statista)

As of December 2021, the above chart explains the most used free platforms for video content in the United States of America as stated by XUMO Statistics.

The top three ranks are taken by YouTube, Facebook, and Instagram with users more than 50% in almost all age groups.

Whereas XUMO TV, ranks lowers in the comparison, with 2% of users from the age group of 35 years to 54 years and 55 years plus.

There are 3% of users in the United States of America from the age group of 18 years to 35 years for XUMO TV.

According to XUMO Statistics, there are 28.73% of female users and 71.27% of male users.



(Source: Similarweb)

The highest number of users from the age group of 25 years to 34 years is 22.29%.

XUMO has 18.94% of users from the age group of 18 years to 24 years.

There are around 16.92% of the users who access XUMO from the age group of 35 years to 44 years.

64% of the users belong to the age group of 45 years to 54 years.

Furthermore, there are users from the baby bloomers club 14.43% and 11.78% from the age group of 55 years to 64 years and 65 years and plus respectively.

By Device Users

XUMO Statistics show that in the last 6 months, there were 63.4% of the user’s used mobile phones to access the platform while 36.6% were desktop users.

There were almost around 300K mobile users and around 160K desktop users.

(Source: Semrush)

In the United States of America, there are 84.23% of the users resulting in 363.3K in total out of which 35.65% access the website using desktops and the remaining 64.35% access the platform using mobile phones.

Brazil has 100% of the mobile users resulting in around 3.65% overall with around 15.7K in total.

Whereas users in Germany primarily use the XUMO platform on desktop only. There are around 2.18% results overall. 9.4K

Spain has around 1.77% users with 7.6K in total, out of which 25.6% are desktop users and 74.24% are mobile users.

The Netherlands with 1.53% of the users resulted in 6.6K having 100% mobile users.

By Region

(Source: Similarweb)

In the United States of America, the recorded active users in the last month were 82.59%, with an increase in the rate of visitors by 5.46%.

Canada has had 2.66% of the population on the XUMO platform in the last month as stated by XUMO statistics. Canada has shown an increase in traffic to websites by 16.61%.

The United Kingdom has around 1.38% of the traffic with an increased rate of visitors by 16.58%.

There are around 1.02% of the people using XUMO via various VPNs recorded an increase in visits at 31.50%.

Mexico has around 1.14% of the population seen using the platform in the last month.

While other countries with a negligible percentage of visitors are overall 11.20%.

By Referral

The traffic towards xumo.tv has direct traffic resulting in 69.97% being the highest.

Referral traffic is around 9.16%, whereas search traffic is around 15.72%.

Overall social media networks contribute around 1.19% while email advertising and display advertising have a contribution of 0.71% and 3.26% respectively.

In terms of social media, Reddit sends the highest traffic towards the XUMO website 79.37%, whereas YouTube and Twitter have a contribution of 16.42% and 4.31% respectively.

While various OTT websites and online TV has a referral rate of 10.87%.

The highest referral rate for the XUMO platform is through the website of computers and technology 32.17%.

Various consumer electronic websites and offline Casinos refer to XUMO by 10.82% and 4.06%.

Top 5 Free Live TV Streaming Services in 2023

The trend to watch TV online has been changing continuously. There are only people from Gen Z and Baby bloomers who watch episodes on TV. Nowadays, millennials prefer subscribing to OTT platforms for live TV. There are various such platforms that provide free, but ad-supported broadcasting of live TV.

#1. XUMO TV

XUMO TV with unlimited access to its library free of cost is currently available in limited countries. But users can have a choice to access the platform on multiple devices. XUMO TV is compatible with Amazon Fire TV, Android and other smart TV, and iOS and android mobile devices.

#2. Roku

Roku is similar to XUMO, but it doesn’t have as many titles as XUMO. It is also compatible with multiple device viewing options. Roku has limited live channels includes with news channels, sports, and entertainment.

#3. Sling TV

Sling TV is another option for free channels. But as compared to XUMO, Sling TV has only 8 TV channels that can be viewed for free. It has some Indian news channels that are broadcasted for free.

#4. Select TV

Select TV’s main focus is on classical releases which can be watched for free. Unfortunately, the platform has only 1 free channel. But its paid subscription is worth a try. The subscription plan for the platform is a one-time payment of $30 as well as there is various plan available.

#5. Samsung TV Plus

All types of Samsung TVs come with an inbuilt platform of Samsung TV plus which offers more than 200 live TV channels and on-demand videos. This platform is currently available for Samsung users only. There is no need to create an account or subscribe to the service, as the platform is free from any charges.

The Future Of OTT Platforms in India

The way people binge-watch episodes today is why every OTT platform is becoming competitive. The pandemic became a reason for changing the habit of people shifting to home movie theaters than actually going to the cinema hall. In the competition of OTT platforms, there are major and biggest platforms such as Netflix, Disney+ Hotstar, Voot, Amazon Prime Video, and Zee5 are coming up with new features with every new update.

It is expected that the OTT platform will see a 65% rise in the subscription as of 2025, by adding 2 billion active subscribers to the overall percentage of platforms. As Bollywood movies are losing their forms but OTT platforms are keeping the balance by introducing various originals and international movies on the platform, people least bother to watch any movie in theaters.

Zee5 which has a huge collection of Marathi dramas is playing well in the market. There are many people who are fans of the theatrical dramas being launched on such OTT platforms. Some classical Hindi and Marathi movies, which are difficult to find on Google’s library are easily available on Zee5.

Amazon prime and Disney+ Hotstar focus on children’s suitable content. Moreover, they have parental controls which can restrict the children from accessing the adult content on the website.

India is full of creative and talented minds. Such people can create their own movies and launch them on OTT platforms to earn money. Day by day, it is not only Bollywood content that people want to see but also south Indian movies are being launched on these OTT platforms. Various international series such as Stranger Things was on the list of top trending in India during its initial launch. Due to such content, the watch time has been increased from 181 billion minutes a year to 204 billion minutes a year in 2021. All of these positive features are telling us that, OTT will have a bright future in India.

Conclusion

After those two years of the pandemic, OTT platforms have become a major source of entertainment for most people. XUMO-like platforms are just like icing on the cake because such platforms let users watch TV channels, movies, and episodes for free. The mentality of people says that, rather than paying for subscriptions, they are okay to watch ad-supported movies just to save money. XUMO is currently available in limited countries, but it is looking forward to expanding its business to other nations also. Considering the Indian market, launching such platforms in India will be beneficial as the majority of the population is looking forward to various OTT platforms for entertainment.

FAQ . Is the content on XUMO totally free to watch? Yes, it is not required to pay any subscription charges to access the platform. Each and every content is completely free to watch but it has bunch of advertisements during the streaming. Does the XUMO platform have parental controls? No. This feature is not currently available, but in future the company is looking forward to adding parental controls over the platform. Can I access XUMO on multiple devices simultaneously? Yes. You can watch any content at once on multiple devices. What content is available on XUMO? XUMO has hundreds of movies, music channels, sports channels, Live TV as well as TV episodes in its library.