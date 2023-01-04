In the modern landscape of business, the growth of trades depends on how consumers view their eCommerce stores. It highlights the importance of popular browsers used by a wide range of audiences. Despite many available browsers, Google Chrome still tops the chart in the world’s list of most popular browsers. As per the latest Desktop browser statistics, Google Chrome is used by more than six out of 10 users to access the internet. Here we will discuss some essential desktop browser statistics that are relevant for marketers who want to give a boost to their businesses for further growth.

Desktop Browser Statistics (Editor’s Choice)

As per desktop browser statistics, Google Chrome accounts for around 66.13% of the desktop market share worldwide.

As of November 2022, Microsoft Edge has nearly 11.7% of the desktop browser market share across the globe.

of the desktop browser market share across the globe. Apple Safari accounts for around 9.62% of the worldwide desktop browser market share.

accounts for around of the worldwide desktop browser market share. Mozilla Firefox contributes to 7.1% of the global desktop browser market share as per the 2022 desktop browser statistics.

contributes to of the global desktop browser market share as per the 2022 desktop browser statistics. Opera accounts for 3.3% of the desktop browser market share worldwide.

of the desktop browser market share worldwide. Internet Explorer has around 0.77% of the global desktop browser market share.

General Desktop Browser Statistics

#1. Google Chrome has the highest desktop market share worldwide with 66.13% of the desktop market share

Google Chrome is the most admired desktop browser among users.



(Reference: Statcounter)

#2. Around 75% of people use Google Chrome to access the internet

Thousands of people turn to Google Chrome for accessing the internet on desktop and mobile devices.

#3. Google Chrome is the fastest browser for issuing security updates

Google Chrome issues security updates every 15 days.

#4. As of November 2022, Microsoft Edge has nearly 11.7% of the desktop browser market share across the globe

Microsoft has been able to surpass Apple Safari and has obtained 11.7% of the desktop browser market share across the globe. In June 2019, Edge had around 4.5% of the desktop browser market share.

#5. Microsoft Edge is accessible on the majority of operating systems

The browser is available on Windows, macOS, Android, and OS. It is a chromium-based browser.

#6. Microsoft has around 158 million users around the globe

The browser recorded a year-over-year growth increase of 00.3% to 3.4%.

#7. Apple Safari accounts for 9.62% of the worldwide desktop browser market share

As per the 2022 desktop browser statistics, Apple Safari has the third-largest desktop browser market share across the globe.

#8. Apple Safari recorded one billion users in June 2022

In terms of worldwide users, Apple Safari shines brighter than Microsoft Edge.

#9. Apple Safari contributes to nearly 23.87% of all mobile device browsers globally

Safari reported around 18.34% of the internet browser market share across the globe in 2021.

#10. In 2021, Safari accounted for 42.05% of the tablet browser market share worldwide

In 2020, Safari accounted for 19.94% of the browser market share. From 2011 to 2021, the market share of Apple Safari went from 6.2% to 18.34%.

#11. Safari issues security updates every 54 days

Firefox, Internet Explorer, and Google Chrome are the fastest browsers to issue security updates.

#12. Firefox releases security updates every 28 days

Mozilla Firefox is the second-fastest browser to issue security updates.

#13. Mozilla Firefox accounts for 7.1% of the desktop browser market share worldwide

Most usage of Mozilla Firefox is generated from desktop devices.

#14. Firefox has a wide range of attractive features for users

Firefox has privacy features such as password protection, security alerts, and tracker blocking.

#15. Mozilla Firefox accounts for more than 362 million users around the globe

Firefox has been able to secure its place in the top five most popular browsers in the world.

#16. There are multiple convenient features in the Mozilla Firefox browser

Features such as a New tab page, Toolbar customization, Firefox sync, and Add-ons improve the browsing experience for users.

#17. Opera has around 3.3% of the global desktop browser market share

As of November 2022, Opera has nearly 3.3% of the market share among worldwide desktop browsers.

#18. Opera browser has an option known as Opera Mini for Android users

The browser has many key features and one of its key features is a built-in free VPN that lets users have improved online security.

#19. Opera is available on many popular operating systems

The browser can be accessed on macOS, Linux, and Windows.

#20. Opera has a total of 380 million monthly active users

The browser is based on Chromium.

#21. The namesake company Opera launched a gaming-oriented version of the browser known as Opera GX

Opera GX has around 14 million monthly active users.

#22. As of November 2022, Internet Explorer contributes to 0.77% of the global desktop browser market share

The desktop browser market share of Internet Explorer has slightly shot up in 2022 as compared to the last year. In 2021, Internet Explorer (IE) had 0.61% of the total web browser market share.

#23. Internet Explorer accounts for 28 million users across the globe

The popularity of Internet Explorer (IE) reduced since Microsoft released its new browser Microsoft Edge.

#24. As of now, Internet Explorer (IE) releases security updates every month

Internet Explorer issues security updates within 30 days.

#25. Nearly 80% of Windows users say that they will ditch Internet Explorer if they find a better option

The usage of Internet Explorer has reduced as Microsoft has discontinued support across 365 apps and services. However, Windows users now have Microsoft Edge pre-installed on their systems.

#26. Google Chrome accounts for 74.03% of the desktop browser market share in Asia

Google Chrome is the most admired desktop browser in the Asian region. Microsoft Edge is the second most popular desktop browser in Asia with 8.76% of the desktop browser market share. While Firefox, Apple Safari, and Opera have around 5.47%, 4.88%, and 1.82% of the desktop market share respectively.



(Reference: Statcounter)

#27. With 59.2% of the desktop market share, Google Chrome is the leading browser in the US

Safari has around 17.7% of the desktop market share. Edge, Firefox, Opera, and Internet Explorer account for 13.97%, 6.5%, 1.69%, and 0.82% of the desktop market share in the US respectively.



(Reference: Statcounter)

#28. Google Chrome accounts for more than 3 billion users around the world

It shows that Chrome remains to be the top choice of internet users from all around the world.

#29. Brave browser accounts for only 0.05% of the desktop browser market share across the globe.

#30. The brave browser claims to comprise more than 20 million active users and 7 million daily active users (DAU).

Conclusion

There are many powerful and attractive desktop browser alternatives available that can help traders gain more traction in the market such as Firefox, Apple Safari, Opera, and Microsoft Edge. However, Google Chrome remains the key player among desktop browsers. It is a browser that is used and trusted by millions of people around the world. Google Chrome is supported by innovative infrastructure and powerful technology that delivers unparalleled speed & performance. These desktop browser statistics can help traders find the most suitable desktop browser for their businesses.

FAQ . Which is the most used desktop browser? As per the 2022 desktop browser statistics, Google Chrome remains to be the most accessed desktop browser with 66.13 percent of the global desktop market share. What are the basic elements of a browser? The user interface, Browser Engine, Networking, Data Storage, and JavaScript Interpreter are basic elements of a browser What are the five most popular browsers that are used by people nowadays? Google Chrome, Microsoft Edge, Apple Safari, Mozilla Firefox, and Opera are the most used browsers around the world. What are the three main features of a browser? The address bar, Home button, and Refresh button are the three main features of a browser. Which is the fastest browser? For Windows users, Google Chrome is considered the fastest browser.