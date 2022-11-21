Bitpay Statistics – Usage, Features, Review and Market Share

Introduction

Bitpay Statistics: In the world of digitalization, not only digital payments are leading but also cryptocurrencies are popping their heads around the world. Such kind of payment services is making us carry less cash and perform the easy online transaction in seconds. Likewise, Bitpay is one of the many online payment service platforms being widely used. Bitpay supports cryptocurrencies. In this Bitpay statistics, we will have a look at its features, meaning advantages and disadvantages, and general statistics with a comparison between Bitpay and Paypal. We also listed statistics on Stripe, Vivaldi, 2Checkout, Braintree, Adyen, Authorize.Net, Worldpay, Alipay and Amazon Pay.

Bitpay Statistics (Editor’s Choice)

According to the Bitpay statistics, the global rank for the Bitpay website is 49,228 .

. Over the last 30 days, crypto has processed 70,884 transactions .

. In the last 6 months, around 4,61,488 crypto transactions have been processed.

crypto transactions have been processed. Bitpay has a 99.98% of success rate for transactions.

of success rate for transactions. As per the Bitpay statistics, the Bitpay website has 100% organic traffic.

organic traffic. Bitpay statistics say that there are 27.87% of female users and 72.13% of male users.

of female users and of male users. The Bitpay platform accepts 16 cryptocurrencies which results in 70% of the global crypto market.

which results in Bitpay.com has around 1.2 million backlinks which have shown an increased rate of backlinks by 1.3%.

backlinks which have shown an increased rate of backlinks by 1.3%. the Bitpay website has 100% organic traffic .

. There are 27.87% of female users and 72.13% of male users.

and Bitpay.com has a bounce rate of 77.32%.

What is Bitpay?

Bitpay is a bitcoin payment service that enables payments in Bitcoin cash and bitcoin in terms of merchants. Bitpay is headquartered in Atlanta, United States. The company was incorporated in 2011.

Bitpay Features

Bitpay has multiple wallets, associated with various cryptocurrencies therefore, having access to multiple accounts in under a single wallet.

Bitpay wallet allows unlimited transactions from various sources such as email, and online by scanning the code.

Bitpay offers invoicing to the merchant, with an automatic invoicing facility.

Customers’ cryptocurrency is protected by multiple layered and two key authorizations from fraud.

It has easy integrations and compatibility for multiple merchants.

Bitpay has a merchant directory.

It is easy to settle the accounts with cryptocurrency.

Advantages

Bitpay platform supports multi-signature

Bitpay allows passwords as a method of protection

This platform is an open source

Flexible user interface

The platform is available in multiple languages

Disadvantages

Only two cryptocurrencies are available.

Bitpay platform is sometimes vulnerable to malware.

General Bitpay Statistics

Bitpay processes 7 transactions every second.

There are more than 250 companies and offline stores that accept cryptocurrency.

According to Bitpay statistics, the platform has access to 229 countries.

Bank deposits are possible in 38 countries.

Bitpay Statistics say that the platform accepts 16 cryptocurrencies which results in 70% of the global crypto market.

Using Bitcoin wallet customers can directly transfer the amount to the seller’s bank account.

The platform has 293 unique domains.

Country Website United Kingdom 130 India 12 Canada 8 France 8 Italy 8 Mexico 6 United Kingdom 6 China 5 Australia 4 Brazil 4 Rest of The World 60

(Source: Similartech)

Bitpay is currently slowly being accepted around the world. The United States of America has around 130 websites that support the Bitpay platform.

India ranks in second place by having 12 Bitpay-supporting websites.

Canada, France, and Italy have similarly 8 websites each country supporting the Bitpay.

On the other hand, Mexico and the United Kingdom have 6 websites each.

China has 5 websites that have enabled payment through Bitpay whereas Australia and Brazil have 4 each.

Other countries with negligible websites are 60 in total.

Bitpay has a 99.98% of success rate for transactions.

Considering the other payment services, Bitcoin has 0.47 traction fees being the lowest of all.

In the last 6 months, around 4,61,488 crypto transactions have been processed.

Bitpay is the leading crypto payment processor in the world.

Over the last 30 days, crypto has processed 70,884 transactions.

Bitcoin is commonly used for transactions over the world.

Bitpay accepts cryptocurrency payments from every corner of the world.



(Source: Semrush)

Audience who use Bitpay.com is divided into the way they use Bitpay. In the United States of America, there are a total of 90.06% of the audience resulting in around 2.6 million out of which 15.5% use the platform on desktop and the remaining 84.5% use it on the mobile phones.

Germany having only 1.37% of the market share has around 40K users accessing the desktop website resulting in 21.49% and the remaining users 78.51% accessing it via smartphones.

Russian Federation has around 1.06% of the customers resulting in 31.1K out of which 46.39% of the users access the website through desktop and 53.61% users accept it via smartphone.

Netherlands and India have around 1% and 0.75% of the users respectively. The Netherlands has around 29.2K users while India has 21.9K users.

In the Netherlands, 35.42% of the audience access Bitpay.com using a desktop while the remaining 64.58% access it via smartphones.

India’s users do not prefer any smartphone access to Bitpay.com as they use it via desktop with a rate of 100%.

Around the world, there are around 20.1% of desktop users for accessing Bitpay.com while 79.9% access the website using mobile phones.

com has around 1.2 million backlinks which have shown an increased rate in backlinks by 1.3%.

According to the Bitpay statistics, there are 27.87% of female users and 72.13% of male users.

There are around 21.60% of Bitpay users from the age group of 18 years to 24 years.

People from the age group of 25 years to 34 years are around 34.54% being the highest percentage for Bitpay users.

According to the Bitpay Statistics, audiences from the age group of 35 years to 44 years resulted in 20.74%.

There are around 11.77% of users from the age group of 45 years to 54 years while users from the age group of 55 years to 64 years resulted in 7.16% of the share.

Users above the age group of 65 are around 4.18% of the world.

As per the Bitpay statistics, the Bitpay website has 100% organic traffic.



(Source: Similarweb)

There is around 31.64% of traffic is directed from various computer and electronics and technology websites toward Bitpay.com

Video games and consoles and accessories websites contribute around 19.87% whereas other web hosting and domain name website contribute 4.71%.

Financial websites from around the world are sending traffic toward Bitpay.com has resulted in 3.69%.

Programming and developer software websites are sending traffic around 1.83% whereas other websites with. Nominal percentages resulted in a total of 38.27%.

In the month of October 2022. Bitpay.com had around 2.9 million visitors which is equal to August 2022 as 2.9 million traffic was recorded similarly. The month of October shows an increase in visitors by 2.8%.

In the month of September, the website had around 2.8 million traffic.

Bitpay.com has a bounce rate of 77.32%.

A user on average spends around 9:31 minutes on the website.

According to the Bitpay statistics, the global rank for the Bitpay website is 49,228.

In terms of social media marketing distribution, Bitpay has around 50.70% of the traffic received from Twitter.

YouTube refers 25.34% and Reddit contributes up to 6.10%.

LinkedIn and other social media refer around 3.50 and 6.45% of accordingly.

In terms of marketing channel distribution, Bitpay.com has 36.21% of direct traffic.

While 30.08% is contributed by general referrals, 29.16% is allocated to search referrals, whereas social media, mail, and display referrals have around 2.79%, 1.70%, and 0.07% respectively.



(Source: Similarweb)

In terms of website traffic towards Bitpay.com, last month United States contributed around 32.35% with an increasing rate of 9.34% in visitors.

Russia had around 6.21% of the total visitors with an increased rate of visitors by 11.89%.

Belarus had 3.25% of the site visitors with a surprisingly increased rate of 747.7%.

While India and Germany had around 3.14% and 2.94% of the visitors with the increasing rate of 30.96% and 22.29% respectively.

Other countries with nominal percentages are 52.12% in total.

56% of Bitpay customers are in the United States of America, whereas 6% of the users reside in the United Kingdom.

In the month of December 2021, 44.46% of the Bitpay payment were completed by the gift cards industry.

56% of the Bit payment were processed by the consumer electronics segment in the month of December 2021.

Currency exchange had a Bitpay payment of around 1.49% in the month of March 2021.

The top cryptocurrency for Bitpay in the month of November 2021 was Bitcoin with 55.44% of the market share.

Nexon America allows users to purchase in-game items using cryptocurrencies with Bitpay.

Litecoin was the last month’s most used crypto on the Bitpay platform.

In the month of November, Bitpay experienced a 5% increase in payments as it was 75,339 in the month of October which increased to 79,030 in the month of November 2022.

Using Bitpay for personal use users can only withdraw cash 3 times a day with $2,000 per withdrawal.

The spending limit using Bitpay is $10,000 every day.

$25,000 is allowed to keep as the maximum balance in the Bitpay account including cash loads.

The loading limit is $10,000 every day.

In the retail industry total payment made by Bitpay resulted by up to 1.12% in the month of December 2021.

Bitpay platform used for payment for package delivery, precious metals, computer games, etc. accounted for 0.97%, 3.77%, and 9.34% respectively.

Bitpay VS PayPal

Bitpay and PayPal are both online payment service platforms that enable online transfers from around the world. On the other hand, Bitpay is used for Bitcoin payments which can be used for online transfers.

Bitpay

According to the Bitpay statistics, the platform has a 9.4 smart score and 98% customer satisfaction.

The pricing method is followed by the quote.

Other features which Bitpay includes are invoicing available in 40 languages, mobile optimization is possible, the platform enables direct bank deposits, and it has Secure API, moreover, there are direct Bitcoin refunds, email invoicing, scheduled billing, and many other features.

Bitpay has a free and paid version.

Bitpay is available in the English language.

Bitpay platform is enabled with a soft touch, NetSuite, ZenCart, WordPress eCommerce, Bitmonet, Magento, Drupal commerce, WooCommerce, Nation builder, and many more.

Bitpay is compatible with Android and iOS.

The platform is suitable for all kinds of businesses such as small, medium, and large-scale industries.

Customer support is available via email, call, and tickets method.

PayPal has an 8.5 smart score and 98% of the customer satisfaction.

As similar to Bitpay pricing model is followed by a quote base.

Other features include, online invoicing, shopping cart, barcode scanning, bill me later, express checkout, virtual terminal, and many other.

PayPal is integrated with all kinds of vendors around the world.

PayPal is also available in the English language.

PayPal is compatible with windows, android, iOS, and Mac.

Customer support is available via email and phone.

Similar to Bitpay, PayPal is supported by all kinds of businesses.

Which is Better?

As always, the answer lies for it depends on the flexibility and needs of the business requirement. Bitpay and PayPal are both leading online payment services with extremely useful features. PayPal is integrated with all of the vendors whereas, Bitpay is still incompatible with some of the merchants. PayPal can be connected with other payment applications also. If a business has huge transactions every day, then PayPal is better otherwise Bitpay is also a better choice.

Conclusion

As seen in the Bitpay statistics, the platform provides money transfers in both ways, normal money transfers as well as transfers made through cryptocurrencies. The world is changing because of technological inventions. Bitpay is extremely handy to use and provides fancy features which allow easy transfers. There are many online payment services in the world, and we always compare them to having the best version for businesses. Because of such payment platforms revenues are increased and businesses are able to perform on international levels. The global boundaries for even a small business have increased all of these because of technological improvements.

Sources Crypto ikajo Bitpay Similartech Phemex Semrush Similarweb FinancesOnline TEC Enlyft Statista

FAQ . How Bitpay works? Bitpay is processed as other card only. But instead of transferring money from the bank, adding funds to Bitpay app are used as digital payments. Which bank is being used by Bitpay? Bitpay uses Metropolitan commercial bank How to turn Bitpay in cash? This process is only possible if you have any crypto which can be sold in the Bitpay wallet. In order to do this, open a cryptocurrency exchange account in the domicile country, then sell the funds and withdraw the amount from your account. Does transferring the amount by Bitpay requires verification? If payment more than $3000 USD or funds more than $1000 are transferred it requires verification.