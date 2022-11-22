Introduction

Checkout.com statistics: Checkout.com was founded in the year 2012. The platform offers local and international payment processing services with various payment methods. Digital payments are changing the face of the world, as we do not have to carry bundles of cash when we go out. Till today many online payment service platforms have been recognized as the best, and Checkout.com is one of them. In this Checkout.com statistics, we will have a look at its features, statistics, and a comparison between Checkout.com and Stripe.

Key Checkout.com Statistics (Editor’s Choice)

What is Checkout.com?

Checkout Ltd is an international financial processing company headquartered in London, United Kingdom. The initial name of the company during its incorporation was Opus Payments. It offers online as well as offline payments which streamline shopping and complex payments.

Checkout.com Features

com offers faster payments with an increased acceptance rate and all one platform with more reliability.

The platform has a high-end security feature that protects customers from fraud attacks.

com has a global reach with access to every major market.

Moreover, local payments are also possible.

Behind the curtain, data is available for merchants to know how their money is flowing.

General Checkout.com Statistics

As per the studies from Checkout.com statistics, 60% of the consumers who shop online, will abruptly close the window if they don’t see their preferred payment method.

43% of the consumers in Europe are planning to use biometrics. Payments whereas 9% are planning to do it regularly.

According to 37% of consumers, online shopping has eased their life.

A few of Checkout.com’s customers are Grab, Gettyimages, Alibaba, Binance, Patreon, Mollie, Veepee, Wise, Sony, Shein, Crypto.com, Homebase, Pizza hut, Farfetch, Henkel, Moonpay, Curve, and many more.

com statistics say that the platform supports more than 150 processing currencies and around 20 settlement currencies

The platform accepts global payment methods such as Visa, Mastercard, PayPal, Diners Club, Discover, JCB, Klarna, Google Pay, Apple Pay, Sepa

In the year 2021, Checkout.com launched payouts to bank accounts and cards which processed around $3 billion.

The platform raised $1 billion in D series funding valued at $40 billion.

As per Checkout.com statistics, the platform has 815 unique domains.

Country Websites united states 179 Canada 129 Australia 101 Italy 96 United Kingdom 88 United Arab Emirates 53 Spain 35 Saudi Arabia 33 South Africa 33 France 31 Rest of The World 335

(Source: Similartech)

According to Checkout.com statistics, the United States has 179 websites that support checkout.com’s platform.

Canada, Australia, and Italy have around 129,101,96 websites respectively.

United Kingdom, UAE, and Spain also support checkout.com with 88, 53, and 35 websites each.

Saudi Arabia and South Africa have similar websites with the number 33 whereas France has 31 websites.

Other countries with nominal numbers account for up to 335 websites.

Checkout.com have a 39.26% of the bounce rate.

In the month of October 2022, total visits were 9.5 million and in the month of September there were 9.7 million visits as the traffic towards the website recorded a reduction of 2.3%.

In the month of August 2022, the website recorded around 7.8 million visits.



(Source: Similarweb)

According to Checkout.com statistics, the United Kingdom has around 21.70% traffic towards the website with an increased rate of 3.23%.

France has recorded visits around 9.36% but with a decreasing rate of 0.72%.

Whereas, the United States of America has an increasing rate of visits with 3.90% with overall traffic of 9.24%.

Saudi Arabia has an overall 4.32% of visitors with a decreasing rate of 12.98%.

United Arab Emirates (UAE) has shown participation with 4.02% of the traffic with a 12.79% increase rate.

Other countries with nominal rates include around 51.36% of the total share of visitors to the checkout.com website.

As per the Checkout.com statistics the website had around 40.3% desktop visits and 59.7% mobile visits.



(Source: Semrush)

There are a total of 22.3% of the users in the United States of America resulting in 2.1 million out of which 32.59% access Checkout.com on the desktop while 67.41% access it on mobile phones.

The United Kingdom has around 14.29% users resulting in 1.4 million with 29.77% desktop users and 71.23% mobile users for checkout.com

France has around 1.3 million users resulting in 14.11% out of which 51.53% use checkout.com on the desktop while the remaining 48.47% use it on mobile.

Spain has around 7.66% and Brazil has 6.5% with 724.2K and 614.4K total users respectively.

In Spain, 26.9% access the website via desktop while 73.1% accept it on mobile phones.

Brazil has 7.69% of the population accessing checkout.com on desktop and 92.31% on smartphones.

According to the Checkout.com statistics, the website has around 1.5 million backlinks.

com has 26.09% of female users while 73.91% are male users.

Out of which the users from the age group of 18 years to 24 years are around 25.90%.

There are around 32.77% of the users from the age group of 25 years to 34 years.

People from the age group of 35 years to 44 years contribute around 18.24%.

Users from the age group of 45 years to 54 years are around 11.55%.

Users from the baby boomers generation, from 55 years to 64 years and 54 years above are contributing around 6.98% and 4.57% respectively.

According to Checkout.com statistics, a user spends around 01:32 minutes on the website.

com has an increased global rank by 102 with a ranking at 9,617.

Considering the marketing distribution channels and the referrals checkout.com has around 9.27% direct traffic, whereas referrals contribute around 85.82%.

Search referrals count up to 1.91%.

Social and mail referrals are around 1.83% and 1.06% respectively.

Whereas display referrals are only 0.01%.

According to Checkout.com statistics, the website traffic is 95.87% organic and only 4.3% paid.



(Source: Enlyft)

The above chart shows depending on the size of the company how many companies are using Checkout.com

Around the world, there are 4% of industries with employees count from 1 to 10 support the platform.

On the other hand, companies with 10 to 50 employees are using it by 6% being the highest.

Companies with 50 to 200 employees are contributing around 5% whereas are a company with a 200 to 500 headcount are contributing up to 4%.

Such companies with 500 to 1000 employees being used by 2% being the lowest of all.

Other than these, big corporations with 1000 to 5000 and 5000 to 10000 employees are contributing their share in Checkout.com by 5% and 3% respectively.

Companies with more than 10,0000 but less than 1,00,000 headcount are using checkout.com by 3% over the globe.



(Source: Similarweb)

Referral traffic received towards Checkout.com is mainly from video games consoles and accessories websites resulting in 37.43%.

Investing websites refer to around 13.52% of the traffic.

Air travel websites contribute around 3.89% and another financial website refers to around 3.27%.

Other websites with a negligible percentage contribute around 39.26% whereas gaming website refers to around 2.63%.

Considering the social media referrals, YouTube has the largest share around 42.64%, then TikTok has around 26.44%.

Referrals made by Facebook, LinkedIn, and Discord are around 9.09%, 4.80%, and 4.46% respectively.

Other social media application provides around 12.56% of the referral traffic.



(Source: Enlyft)

com is being used by many sectors around the world. In other words, the retail industry has around 15% share in Checkout.com services. While Financial services, Information technology, Internet, Marketing, and advertising share around 3% for each segment.

Whereas Leisure, travel, and tourism companies are around 2% over the globe using the Checkout.com platform.

Other industries with a similar percentage of 1 are media and production, printing, computer software, and photography.

Checkout.com Vs Stripe

Stripe is a payment management system.

Stripe offers a free trial and monthly payout.

Other than payment processing, the platform has, taxation management, recurring billing and invoicing payment handling, multi-currency, ACH check transactions, multi-currency payments, debit card support, and third-party integrations.

Stripe is compatible with Android, iOS, and windows.

Customer support is available through phone, tickets, chat, email.

The platform supports around every language some of which are Spanish, Italian, English, Dutch, Chinese.

Compatible with freelancers, small, medium-sized, and large-sized industries

Quote based pricing.

Accepts payments with options such as cards, bank debits or transfers, authenticated bank debits, various currencies, digital wallets, and cash-based vouchers.

Payouts are offered in multi-currency payouts, cross-border payouts, and unified payouts with payout management.

Stripe uses embedded UI components to the customer the payment form for the merchant. It reduces the error and increases the rate of successful payment as a result revenue is increased.

In terms of fraud and disputes, stripe has dynamic 3D security, dispute handling, and Stripe radar.

Checkout.com

com offers a free trial of the platform as well as offers monthly and yearly payouts.

Other than online payment processing, the platform also offers, ACH Check transactions, debit card support, invoice processing, recurring billing, document management, mobile payments, and log management.

com is also compatible with desktop and mobile versions.

The supported language is English.

Customer support is available through chat, email phone, and tickets.

The platform is compatible with freelancers, small-scale industries, medium-sized businesses, and large-scale industries.

Which One Is Better?

The main difference is Stripe is a payment management system and checkout.com is a payment processing system. To be honest, there’s not much difference as both of the online payment platform offers similar features. Choosing the best payment method depends upon the business requirement and price quotations.

Conclusion

As per the Checkout.com statistics, we came to know that the platform offers a wide range of customizable solutions for businesses in terms of pricing structure. It is suitable for all kinds of companies but the only negative point which keeps Checkout.com away from becoming the best online payment solution is it does not support many companies as the competitors are doing it. This way, if any business does not have any international business, he/she can still use Checkout.com as it provides local payment. The more payment options are available the better customer satisfaction will be.

Checkout.com Case From The Newsroom

The most famous Cotswold Co an online leading store in upholstery, home décor, and premium furniture has chosen checkout.com for a faster payment method. As per the study from Checkout.com in the year 2020 home décor items, demand was increased as more people stayed at home and the focus was moved to the home. This allowed an increase in sales for many merchants using online and mobile payments. It is not only Checkout.com, but this integration will allow users from around the world to use Google Pay along with Amazon Pay. According to the studies, mobile wallet users will reach 18.9 million by the year 2025. Companies that have added online payment methods to their businesses have seen an increase in sales by 250% since the pandemic.

FAQ . What does the response code in transaction mean? Code 10000 mean the request to payment has been approved. Code 20000 mean that the initial payment request has been decline but other attempts may be successful. Code 30000 meaning the request was declined and before trying again the cardholder has to fix the outstanding issues. Code 40000 mean that the payment request triggered a risk response. Can make international payment using checkout.com? Yes. Checkout.com offers local as well as international payments using various payment methods, digital wallets, as we all debit and credit cards. Where is checkout.com based? Checkout.com is based out of London, United Kingdom. How many currencies does checkout.com support? Checkout.com supports more than 150 currencies.